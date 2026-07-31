Virginia Places 562 on ACC Honor Roll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The 70th annual Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Honor Roll, recognizing academic excellence by student-athletes during the 2025-26 academic year, was announced today (July 31) by the league.

Virginia placed 562 student-athletes on the Honor Roll. Lia Godfrey, Laney Rouse and Laughlin Ryan of women’s soccer earned the honor for the sixth time during their careers, while five Cavaliers were recognized for the fifth time. The group of five-time honorees includes: Josh Duangmanee (men’s golf), Will Inderlied (men’s lacrosse), Andrew Jones (men’s cross country and track & field), Daniel Kaelin (football) and Nate Mountain (men’s cross country and track & field).

The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. Approximately 7,500 student-athletes were named to the ACC Honor Roll and for the seventh consecutive year at least 5,500 ACC student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.

During the course of the year, UVA had 220 student-athletes named to ACC All-Academic teams and six were named Scholar-Athletes of the Year for their respective sport – Will Bettridge (football), Claire Curzan (women’s swimming & diving) Dylan Dietrich (men’s tennis), Gary Martin (men’s indoor track & field), Umberto Pelà (men’s soccer), Dylan Dietrich (men’s tennis) and Jeremiah Nubbe (men’s outdoor track & field).