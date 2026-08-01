Cavaliers Win Four National Titles on Final Day of U.S. Championships

IRVINE, Calif. – Virginia swimmers won four golds on Saturday (August 1) at the 2026 Toyota National Swimming Championships, being held at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif.

Junior Katie Grimes, sophomore Maximus Williamson and alumnae Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh all won gold on the final day of the five-day national championship.

Grimes won her second national title of the week, taking gold in the 1500m Free (15:55.69). Her time broke Leah Smith’s UVA program record of 16:01.02, which had stood since the 2017 US National Championships.

Williamson won the 200m IM (1:56.40) swimming in Lane 8. His time is the fourth-fastest in the world this year, moving him up to the eighth-fastest American performer of all time. This is his first career U.S. national title. Williamson was the 2026 NCAA Champion in the 200-yard IM.

Alex Walsh won the 200m IM (2:08.59) with sophomore Teagan O’Dell taking bronze (2:10.20). Four of the eight swimmers in the A-Final were Virginia athletes. This was Alex Walsh’s second U.S. national title, having previously won the 200 IM in 2021.

Gretchen Walsh won the 50m Free, posting a time of 23.60, the third-fastest time ever and 0.05 seconds off her world record. Junior Anna Moesch took silver with a time of 24.05. This is her fourth career U.S. national title.

During afternoon time trials, Kate Douglass clocked a 51.93 in the 100m Free, the fourth-fastest time ever in the event.

The Cavaliers had nine different swimmers combined to win 13 national titles at the meet. Incoming Cavalier Alyssa Sagle also won two 18 & under golds.

2026 U.S. National Champions - Virginia Swimmers

U.S. 18 and Under Champions - Virginia Swimmers