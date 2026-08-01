Keegan Rice Earns Qualifying Wildcard for ATP Masters 1000 Montreal

MONTREAL, Canada – Virginia men's tennis junior Keegan Rice was awarded one of four wildcards into the qualifying tournament for the ATP 1000 Masters-level Nations Bank Open, being held at IGA Stadium in Montreal, Canada.

Rice faced world No. 51 Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday (Aug. 1) on Centre Court. Tsitsipas has been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world rankings, is a six-time Grand Slam semifinalist and has finished in the top 10 of the ATP End of Year rankings five straight years (2019-23).

Tsitsipas won the match 6-3, 6-4.

Rice was awarded the wildcard by Tennis Canada after falling in the semifinals of the Odlum Brown VanOpen Challenger on Friday (July 31). He flew from the Canadian west coast, where the tournament was being held, to Montreal in Eastern Canada to play in Saturday's qualifying match. Rice who grew up in Regina, Canada, is a graduate of the National Tennis Centre presented by Rogers in Montreal. This will be his ATP qualifying debut.

Rice was No. 831 in the most recent ATP Rankings update, but moved up to No. 569 in the live rankings after his semifinal run in Vancouver.