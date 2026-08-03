Cavman’s Crew Memberships Open for 2026-27 Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Registration for the 2026-27 Cavman’s Crew, presented by UVA Health and Invest529, is now open at VirginiaSports.com.
The official kids club of Virginia Athletics, Cavman’s Crew members will receive exclusive membership benefits including discounted and/or free tickets, special opportunities and more. Fans can register for Cavman’s Crew here. Memberships are divided into two tiers:
Standard Tier (Free)
- Discounted tickets to select Virginia Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s Lacrosse, and Baseball games
- Birthday email from Cavman
- Special promotional offers throughout the year
All-Star Tier ($50)
Membership Package
Each All-Star member will receive a mailed holiday membership package that includes:
- Official Cavman’s Crew t-shirt
- Cavman’s Crew membership card
- Lanyard
Ticket Benefits (For Members Only)
- Free admission to three select Virginia Football and Men’s Basketball games
- Norfolk State (Sept. 11), Delaware (Sept. 26), California (Nov. 14)
- Free admission to all Women’s Basketball, Men’s Lacrosse, and Baseball regular season home games
- Discounted tickets to select additional Virginia Athletics events
Exclusive Experiences
- Early access and registration opportunities for Kid’s Day events
Information needed to register for Cavman’s Crew includes:
- Cavman’s Crew member’s first and last name
- Parent/guardian’s first and last name
- Mailing Address*
- Cavman’s Crew member’s first name
- Phone number
- Cavman’s Crew member’s t-shirt size
*Please note: A current mailing address is required to receive your Cavman’s Crew Membership Package by mail. If you do not provide a current mailing address, you will need to schedule a time to pick up your membership package in person.