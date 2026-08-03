Cavman’s Crew Memberships Open for 2026-27 Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Registration for the 2026-27 Cavman’s Crew, presented by UVA Health and Invest529, is now open at VirginiaSports.com.

The official kids club of Virginia Athletics, Cavman’s Crew members will receive exclusive membership benefits including discounted and/or free tickets, special opportunities and more. Fans can register for Cavman’s Crew here. Memberships are divided into two tiers:

Standard Tier (Free)

Discounted tickets to select Virginia Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s Lacrosse, and Baseball games

Birthday email from Cavman

Special promotional offers throughout the year

All-Star Tier ($50)

Membership Package

Each All-Star member will receive a mailed holiday membership package that includes:

Official Cavman’s Crew t-shirt

Cavman’s Crew membership card

Lanyard

Ticket Benefits (For Members Only)

Free admission to three select Virginia Football and Men’s Basketball games

Norfolk State (Sept. 11), Delaware (Sept. 26), California (Nov. 14)

Free admission to all Women’s Basketball, Men’s Lacrosse, and Baseball regular season home games

Discounted tickets to select additional Virginia Athletics events

Exclusive Experiences

Early access and registration opportunities for Kid’s Day events

Information needed to register for Cavman’s Crew includes:

Cavman’s Crew member’s first and last name

Parent/guardian’s first and last name

Mailing Address*

Cavman’s Crew member’s first name

Phone number

Cavman’s Crew member’s t-shirt size

*Please note: A current mailing address is required to receive your Cavman’s Crew Membership Package by mail. If you do not provide a current mailing address, you will need to schedule a time to pick up your membership package in person.