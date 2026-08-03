Cavman’s Crew Memberships Open for 2026-27 SeasonMen's Basketball

Cavman’s Crew Memberships Open for 2026-27 Season

Registration for the 2026-27 Cavman’s Crew, presented by UVA Health and Invest529, is now open at VirginiaSports.com.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Registration for the 2026-27 Cavman’s Crew, presented by UVA Health and Invest529, is now open at VirginiaSports.com. 

The official kids club of Virginia Athletics, Cavman’s Crew members will receive exclusive membership benefits including discounted and/or free tickets, special opportunities and more. Fans can register for Cavman’s Crew here. Memberships are divided into two tiers:

Standard Tier (Free)

  • Discounted tickets to select Virginia Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s Lacrosse, and Baseball games
  • Birthday email from Cavman
  • Special promotional offers throughout the year

All-Star Tier ($50)

Membership Package

Each All-Star member will receive a mailed holiday membership package that includes:

  • Official Cavman’s Crew t-shirt
  • Cavman’s Crew membership card
  • Lanyard

Ticket Benefits (For Members Only)

  • Free admission to three select Virginia Football and Men’s Basketball games
    • Norfolk State (Sept. 11), Delaware (Sept. 26), California (Nov. 14)
  • Free admission to all Women’s Basketball, Men’s Lacrosse, and Baseball regular season home games
  • Discounted tickets to select additional Virginia Athletics events

Exclusive Experiences

  • Early access and registration opportunities for Kid’s Day events

Information needed to register for Cavman’s Crew includes:

  • Cavman’s Crew member’s first and last name
  • Parent/guardian’s first and last name
  • Mailing Address*
  • Cavman’s Crew member’s first name
  • Phone number
  • Cavman’s Crew member’s t-shirt size

*Please note: A current mailing address is required to receive your Cavman’s Crew Membership Package by mail. If you do not provide a current mailing address, you will need to schedule a time to pick up your membership package in person.