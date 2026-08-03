Four Cavaliers Featured on Scholar All-America List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The quartet of Paul Chang, Josh Duangmanee, Bryan Lee and Maxi Puregger were each named 2025-26 Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars on Monday (Aug. 3) by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). The four Virginia golfers match a program record established in 2021.

Lee is the first UVA golfer to be a three-time GCAA All-America Scholar. Both Chang and Duangmanee were recognized for the second-straight season. Puregger, a sophomore in 2025-26, garnered the honor for the first time.

Under Tony Markel Family Men’s Golf Head Coach, Bowen Sargent, a total of 16 Cavaliers have been named All-America Scholars by the GCAA.

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically. In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.