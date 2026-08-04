Cavalier Great Sees His Persistence Rewarded

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A continent away from the United States, Justin Anderson couldn’t help himself. He kept opening his computer and checking to see if the final grades for two classes had been posted.

It was June, and the former University of Virginia star was in Belgrade, Serbia, preparing to play for his professional team, Dubai Basketball, in the ABA League Finals. During the playoffs, he’d taken two online classes at UVA—one on screenwriting, the other on gender and sexuality—and when he didn’t see his grades posted Anderson emailed his professors to ask if they needed anything else from him.

They told him not to worry and that he’d done excellent work. “I think was I overdoing things just so I could make sure that I did it the right way and got a good grade,” Anderson said on a recent Zoom, laughing.

Those two classes represented the final stage of an academic journey that began for Anderson in 2012, when he arrived at UVA as a first-year student. Fourteen years later, his work on his bachelor’s degree in media studies is done.

“Finishing it was amazing,” Anderson said. “It was an unbelievable feeling, because now I can call myself an alum. I couldn't say that before.”

Anderson, a 6-foot-6 wing, turned pro after his junior year at Virginia. The Dallas Mavericks drafted him with the 21st pick of the first round in 2015, so from a basketball standout his decision to leave school early made sense.

Still, Anderson said, completing his degree “was always something in the back of my head. And a lot of that is inspired by my mom. As young men, you always want to make your parents proud, especially your mom, and you know that they value that type of stuff.”

He’s delighted that his mother, Kim Anderson, who lives in Fredericksburg, will “be able to hang that degree in the house. And there's a level of completion that I have from a boy to a man. It took me a lot longer than the usual undergrad to feel that level of completion, and it couldn't have been a better moment.”

His classmates in then-head coach Tony Bennett’s program included Mike Tobey and Evan Nolte, both of whom walked the Lawn in 2016. “After I left that third year,” Anderson said, “I kept up with those guys, and when they graduated, I wished I was able to be there with them. I knew that that feeling of completion was something that I wanted. We all came in together. I knew I wanted to finish it. I just didn't know when. I didn't know if I had the time.”

Several of the players Bennett coached at UVA left early to pursue pro careers. Two of them later finished work on their degrees: Kyle Guy in 2025 and Anderson this year.

“I am so happy and so proud of those guys,” Bennett said. “I’m just old school enough to believe that when you stepped into a university in the era that I coached, it still was about an education and a degree. That’s what we sold them on. We said, ‘You can have it all here. You can have a degree from UVA. You can compete at the highest level, and you can become a professional basketball player if you improve enough.’

“It’s a beautiful thing to finish something that you said you were going to do, and at a place like this, it’s not just lip service.”