Cavaliers Earn Team Academic Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s golf was among the 86 Division I men’s golf programs to receive the Platform Golf Team Academic Award annually given by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Wednesday (Aug. 5).

The Team Academic Award recognizes programs that achieve a 3.0 team grade point average or better during the 2025-26 season. Virginia has earned award in 12 of the last 13 years including a Presidential Special recognition during the 2020-21 season

Earlier in the week, UVA matched a school record with four student-athletes listed on the Scholar All-America list. The Atlantic Coast Conference also recognized Josh Duangmanee and Bryan Lee on the 2026 Men’s Golf ACC All-Academic Team at the conclusion of the playing season.

Maryland Eastern Shore (NCAA Division I), Virginia State (NCAA Division II), Bowdoin (NCAA Division III), Texas A&M-San Antonio (NAIA), Iowa Western (NJCAA Division I), Kirkwood (NJCAA Division II), and Maryland Eastern Shore (HBCU) were all named 2025-26 GCAA Academic National Champions for finishing with the top GPA in their respective divisions.

Team Academic Award (Since 2014)

2025-26

2024-25

2022-23

2021-22

2020-21*

2019-20

2018-19

2017-18

2016-17

2015-16

2014-15

2013-14

*Presidential Recognition (3.5+)