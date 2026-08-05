Laha Tied for Fourth After Opening Round of U.S. Women’s Amateur

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. – Virginia fourth-year Jaclyn LaHa closed the opening round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in fourth place carding 2-under 70 on Tuesday (Aug. 4) at The Honors Course.

LaHa got off to a quick start from hole 10 posting a pair of birdies on her first seven holes to make the turn at 2-under 34. After a bogey to start the front nine, she recovered quickly with back-to-back birdies on holes two and three finishing with just one additional blemish on the par-3 eighth hole.

“I’ve learned a lot between the two (championships),” LaHa said when asked about competing in her first U.S. Women’s Amateur since 2022. “Being patient is something I learned throughout college golf because I was in high school then and I’m in college now. I made it to match play at Chambers Bay, so it’s the same mindset — playing really steady, calm and patient.”

Cavalier alumna, Megan Propeck, is also competing in the championship and finished her opening round tied for 21st carding an even 72 on her first 18 holes. Virginia second-year Elsie MacCleery carded 2-over 74 and sits tied for 46th after the opening round.

The second round begins tomorrow (Aug. 5). LaHa will tee off at 8:33 a.m. from the first hole. MacCleery will tee off at 1:33 p.m. while Propeck gets her second round started at 2:15 p.m. All three players will start on the front nine.