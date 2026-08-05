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Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Q&A with Jurian Dixon

Get to know the transfer guard from UC Irvine.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Redshirt junior Jurian Dixon joins the Cavaliers following three years at UC Irvine. After redshirting the 2023-24 season, Dixon averaged 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game in 2024-25. He earned Big West Freshman of the Year honors. In 2025-26, the 6-4 guard was named All-Big West First Team after averaging a team-high 15.9 points on 43% shooting from the field.

Get to know the San Diego, Calif., native in the Q&A below.

1. Why did you choose Virginia?

When I was in the portal, I had three things I was looking for. The first was a place where I could be held accountable and could be coached. The second was a winning culture, somewhere where winning is the standard. And last, somewhere where I could play and could contribute to winning. Those were my three things, and I feel like Virginia fit all three perfectly.

2. How has Charlottesville been so far?

Different in a good way. I’m from the West Coast, San Diego, so it’s been different but I’m grateful and blessed just to be able to play basketball in a different state, even though its across the country. I haven’t ventured out too much yet, but so far it’s been good. I’m really enjoying it.

3. What can fans expect from you this season?

I’m a high-energy guy that plays on both sides of the ball. I’m a guy who just wants to contribute to winning and make sure that I add on to what people before me have been able to do.

Men's BasketballDixon during lift.

4. What’s one element of your game you’ve been working on this summer?

Ball handling and just having the ball in my hand more. I don’t want to limit myself so I’m trying to be versatile on the offensive end. So ball handling and for sure shooting have been the two things I’ve been working on the most.

5. How did you get into playing basketball?

I remember I was like four years old and my mom just put the ball in my hands and I’ve been playing ever since.

6. What’s been your favorite moment in your basketball career so far?

I would say my first year playing at Irvine in 2024-25. That year, I won Freshman of the Year and that was a big moment for me because you’re able to see the work and the progression. That meant a lot to me personally.

7. What’s one thing you’re looking forward to this season?

Being able to play in this conference is what I’m looking forward to most. It’s part of the reason I wanted to come here, to be able to play at this level and test myself and see where I’m at. So, honestly, just our whole conference schedule is what I’m looking forward to the most, just to be able to play these teams that you usually see on television.

Men's BasketballDixon at summer practice.

8. Do you have any specific goals for this season, individually or as a team?

I want to contribute to winning and make March Madness. It’s different at schools like Irvine in the Big West, where you have to win your tournament to get in. I haven’t been able to do that, sadly, so my goal when I’m here is to just contribute and be able to make March Madness.

9. What do you plan on studying?

I really like my sociology classes, but honestly, I’m trying to get more into science. That interests me a little bit.

10. What’s one thing people might not know about you?

I like bowling. The team has for sure gone before, but we’re going to go more.