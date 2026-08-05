Q&A with Jurian Dixon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Redshirt junior Jurian Dixon joins the Cavaliers following three years at UC Irvine. After redshirting the 2023-24 season, Dixon averaged 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game in 2024-25. He earned Big West Freshman of the Year honors. In 2025-26, the 6-4 guard was named All-Big West First Team after averaging a team-high 15.9 points on 43% shooting from the field.



Get to know the San Diego, Calif., native in the Q&A below.

1. Why did you choose Virginia?

When I was in the portal, I had three things I was looking for. The first was a place where I could be held accountable and could be coached. The second was a winning culture, somewhere where winning is the standard. And last, somewhere where I could play and could contribute to winning. Those were my three things, and I feel like Virginia fit all three perfectly.

2. How has Charlottesville been so far?

Different in a good way. I’m from the West Coast, San Diego, so it’s been different but I’m grateful and blessed just to be able to play basketball in a different state, even though its across the country. I haven’t ventured out too much yet, but so far it’s been good. I’m really enjoying it.

3. What can fans expect from you this season?

I’m a high-energy guy that plays on both sides of the ball. I’m a guy who just wants to contribute to winning and make sure that I add on to what people before me have been able to do.