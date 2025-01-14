2025 National Signing Day Central

Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Welcome to your home for the 2024-25 signing class for Virginia football. The newest Cavaliers are introduced here and you can find all your information on the latest class below. View the signing day class roster (updated in real-time).

2025 National Signing Day Show

TRANSFER CLASS RANKINGS 

29

Rivals.com

24

247Sports

33  

On3Sports

As of Jan. 14

TRANSFERS

NamePos.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh SchoolPrevious School
Fisher CamacLB6-7250Gilbert, Ariz.HighlandUNLV
Jahmal EdrineWR6-3215Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Fort LauderdalePurdue/FAU
Jacob HolmesDL6-3300Phoenix, Ariz.ChandlerFresno State
Daniel KaelinQB6-3220Elkhorn, Neb.Bellevue WestNebraska
Maddox MarcellusLB6-3225Miami, Fla. Monsignor Edward PaceEastern Kentucky
Monroe MillsOL6-7315Columbia, Mo.Father ToltonOklahoma State/Texas Tech/Louisville
Cazeem MooreDE6-5255Vanceboro, N.C.West CravenElon
Chandler MorrisQB6-0191Highland Park, TexasHighland ParkOklahoma/TCU/North Texas
Devin NealS5-11202Lexington, Ky.Frederick DouglassBaylor/Louisville
Hunter OsborneDL6-3295Trussville, Ala.Hewitt-TrussvilleAlabama
Ja'son PrevardDB6-3185Atlantic City, N.J.St. Joseph AcademyMorgan State
Cam RossWR5-10181Newark, Del.St. John's CollegeUConn/James Madison
J'Mari TaylorRB5-11200Charlotte, N.C.West MecklenburgNorth Carolina Central
Kevin Wigenton IIOL6-5330Colts Neck, N.J.The Hun SchoolMichigan State/Illinois
Brady WilsonOL6-2300Spanish Fort, Ala.Spanish FortUAB
Tyshawn WyattOL6-4318Richmond, Va.HenricoJames Madison

Meet the Transfers

Fisher Camac
Fisher Camac
LB

6-7 / 250 / Senior

Gilbert, Ariz. / Highland / UNLV / @fishercamac / @fishercamac

Jahmal Edrine
Jahmal Edrine
WR

6-3 / 215 / Senior

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale / Purdue/FAU / @jahmallll / @EdrineJahmal

Jacob Holmes
Jacob Holmes
DL

6-3 / 300 / Senior

Phoenix, Ariz. / Chandler HS / Fresno State / @Jacobholmes33 / @new23era

Daniel Kaelin
Daniel Kaelin
QB

6-3 / 220 / Sophomore

Elkhorn, Neb. / Bellevue West / Nebraska / @DanielKaelin5 / @danny.kaelin

Maddox Marcellus
Maddox Marcellus
LB

6-3 / 225 / Junior

Miami, Fla. / Monsignor Edward Pace / Eastern Kentucky / @MaddoxMarcellu3 / @maddoxmarcellus_

Monroe Mills
Monroe Mills
OL

6-7 / 315 / Graduate Student

Columbia, Mo. / Father Tolton / Oklahoma State/Texas Tech/Louisville / @RoeMillsfootbal / @roemills21

Cazeem Moore
Cazeem Moore
DE

6-5 / 255 / Senior

Vanceboro, N.C. / West Craven / Elon / @cazeemmoore / @CazeemMoore

Chandler Morris
Chandler Morris
QB

6-0 / 191 / Graduate Student

Highland Park, Texas / Highland Park / Oklahoma/TCU/North Texas / @Chandleram4 / @chandlermorris4

Devin Neal
Devin Neal
S

5-11 / 202 / Graduate Student

Lexington, Ky. / Frederick Douglass / Baylor/Louisville / @DevinNealjr1 / @its_dev.jr

Hunter Osborne
Hunter Osborne
DL

6-3 / 295 / Junior

Trussville, Ala. / Hewitt-Trussville / Alabama / @hunterrosborne / @hunterrosborne

Ja'Son Prevard
Ja'Son Prevard
DB

6-3 / 185 / Junior

Atlantic City, N.J. / St. Joseph Academy / Morgan State / @PrevardJa / @jayprevard

Cam Ross
Cam Ross
WR

5-10 / 181 / Graduate Student

Newark, Del. / St. John's College / UConn/James Madison / @camross07 / @_camross7

J'Mari Taylor
J'Mari Taylor
RB

5-11 / 200 / Fifth Year

Charlotte, N.C. / West Mecklenburg / North Carolina Central / @_jtmoney4

Kevin Wigenton II
Kevin Wigenton II
OL

6-5 / 330 / Graduate Student

Colts Neck, N.J. / The Hun School / Michigan State/Illinois / @KevinWigenton71 / @kevinwigenton

Brady Wilson
Brady Wilson
OL

6-2 / 300 / Graduate Student

Spanish Fort, Ala. / Spanish Fort / UAB / @bradywilson72 / @bradywilsonOL

Tyshawn Wyatt
Tyshawn Wyatt
OL

6-4 / 318 / Graduate Student

Richmond, Va. / Henrico / James Madison / @TyshawnWyatt / @t.wyatt52

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

NamePos.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh School
Josiah AbdullahWR5-11180Columbus, Ga.Woodward Academy
Jon AdairOL6-5280Franklin, Tenn.Lipscomb Academy
Corey CostnerDB6-1190Baltimore, Md.Perry Hall
Xay DavisRB5-10193Richmond, Va.The Collegiate School
Cole GeerQB6-1205Griswold, Conn.Deerfield Academy
Jim Harris Jr.OL6-4285Muskegon, Mich.Muskegon
Sichan JohnDT6-2292Lawrenceville, Ga.Hebron Christian Academy
Bjorn JurgensenQB6-3195Orlando, Fla.Bishop Moore Catholic
Dillon Newton-ShortWR6-1205Matoaca, Va.Matoaca
Josiah PersingerDB5-11170Roanoke, Va.Salem
Isaiah ReeseLB6-3220Gilford, N.H.Phillips Exeter Academy
Grayson ReidOL6-3290Washington, D.C.The Maret School
Isaiah RobinsonWR6-2185Chester, Va.Trinity Episcopal School
Justin RoweLB6-2210Ottawa, OntarioAsheville School
CJ SpenceDB5-10180Chesapeake, Va.Kempsville
Willem ThurberTE6-5235Brattleboro, Vt.Deerfield Academy
Evan WardDE6-5220Peachtree City, Ga.McIntosh
Montino WilliamsDB6-2187Chesterfield, Va.Matoaca
Justin ZamesTE6-4235Tampa, Fla.Berkeley Prep

Meet the High School Signees

Josiah Abdullah
Josiah Abdullah
WR

5-11 / 180

Columbus, Ga. / Woodward Academy / @13reasonz_ / @13reasonz.__

Jon Adair
Jon Adair
OL

6-5 / 280

Franklin, Tenn. / Lipscomb Academy / @Jon_adair06 / @Jon_adair06

Corey Costner
Corey Costner
DB

6-1 / 190

Baltimore, Md. / Perry Hall / @corey_c11 / @coreycostnerr

Xay Davis
Xay Davis
RB

5-10 / 193

Richmond, Va. / The Collegiate School / @XayDavis / @Xay2turnt

Cole Geer
Cole Geer
QB

6-1 / 205

Griswold, Conn. / Deerfield Academy / @ColeGeer6 / @colegeer_

Jim Harris Jr.
Jim Harris Jr.
OL

6-4 / 285

Muskegon, Mich. / Muskegon / @kickdoejim / @JimHarris74

Sichan John
Sichan John
DT

6-2 / 292

Lawrenceville, Ga. / Hebron Christian Academy / @sichanjohn9 / @sichanr_

Bjorn Jurgensen
Bjorn Jurgensen
QB

6-3 / 195

Orlando, Fla. / Bishop Moore Catholic / @Jurgensen17 / @bjorn_jurgensen12

Dillon Newton-Short
Dillon Newton-Short
WR

6-1 / 205

Matoaca, Va. / Matoaca / @dillzcluch / @dillzclutch

Josiah Persinger
Josiah Persinger
DB

5-11 / 170

Roanoke, Va. / Salem / @Btwsiah / @Btw_siah

Isaiah Reese
Isaiah Reese
LB

6-3 / 220

Gilford, N.H. / Phillips Exeter Academy / @isaiahreese211 / @isaiahrees3

Isaiah Robinson
Isaiah Robinson
WR

6-2 / 185

Chester, Va. / Trinity Episcopal School / @Isaiahdrob / @isaiahdrob_

Grayson Reid
Grayson Reid
OL

6-3 / 290

Washington, D.C. / The Maret School / @GraysonReid71 / @4kgrayson

Justin Rowe
Justin Rowe
LB

6-2 / 210

Ottawa, Ontario / Asheville School / @Rowejustin / @justinrowe09

CJ Spence
CJ Spence
DB

5-10 / 180

Chesapeake, Va. / Kempsville / @Goated_cj / @GOATED_CJ

Willem Thurber
Willem Thurber
TE

6-5 / 235

Brattleboro, Vt. / Deerfield Academy / @Willem_thurber / @Willem_thurber

Evan Ward
Evan Ward
DE

6-5 / 220

Peachtree City, Ga. / McIntosh / @mr.evanward / @mr_evanward

Montino Williams
Montino Williams
DB

6-2 / 187

Chesterfield, Va. / Matoaca / @ti_n0 / @Tino12__

Justin Zames
Justin Zames
TE

6-4 / 235

Tampa, Fla. / Berkeley Prep / @justin_zames88 / @justinzames88

Dec. 4, 2024 - Signing Day Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott

Jeff White: Cavaliers Add First Wave of Reinforcements

