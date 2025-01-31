Six Cavaliers Named to VaSID All-State Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Led by first teamers Malachi Fields and Jonas Sanker, a total of six Virginia football players garnered Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State honors on Friday. Defensive end Kam Butler, linebacker Kam Robinson, kicker Will Bettridge and punter Daniel Sparks earned second team nods.

Sanker, a First Team All-ACC selection at safety, is a First Team All-State honoree for the third-straight season. Fields was a second team honoree in 2023 and Robinson appears on the second team this year after being named the state’s Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2023.

Sanker started in all 12 games and was the ACC’s leader in solo tackles (65) and sixth in tackles per game (8.2). In addition to his 98 total tackles, he led all UVA players this season with 8.5 tackles for loss. Sanker was a Phil Steele Honorable Mention All-American and an invitee to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He was the first Cavalier ever to take home ACC Defensive Back of the Week four times in the same season.

Fields was selected as a Third Team All-ACC honoree after in hauling in 55 passes for 808 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. He recorded three 100-yard receiving efforts in 2024 including a 11-reception, 148-yard performance at Wake Forest. The Charlottesville native finished his UVA career ranked No. 9 on the program’s career receiving yards (1,849) and 10th in career receptions (55).

Butler started all 12 games on the defensive line for the Cavaliers, amassing 43 total tackles (18 solo), 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was the recipient of the team’s Defensive Impact and the H.E.A.R.T Awards. Butler played in 66 collegiate football games including 26 over the last three seasons for Virginia. Of his 22.5 career sacks, nine came in a Cavalier uniform.

Robinson followed up a standout freshman season by collecting 64 tackles (37 solo) and a team-high five sacks as a sophomore in 2024. He added one interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Robinson, an ACC Honorable Mention, Robinson either led or co-led the Hoos in tackles in three games this season, including a season-high nine tackles, including one sack and a forced fumble in UVA’s final game at Virginia Tech.

Bettridge was successful on 18 of his 21 field goal attempts this season and a perfect 24-for-24 in extra-point attempts. He tied a career-high with a 47-yard yarder at Coastal Carolina, part of a 12-point day (3-for-3 FG, 3-for-3 XP). Bettridge’s 1.50 field goals per game were the third-most in the ACC. He has 196 career points in three seasons, 13th most in the UVA history.

Sparks finished the season fourth in the ACC and 20th among all FBS players in average yards per punt (44.6). This season, he booted 14 punts that were downed inside the opposing 20-yard line. For his career, Sparks has 15 punts of at least 60 yards, including four this past season. In 2022, he was named a Second Team All-ACC selection to become the ninth Cavalier punter in program history to earn All-ACC honors

2024 VaSID University Division Football Team

Major Awards

Coach of the Year: Bob Chesney (James Madison)

Offensive Player of the Year: Alonza Barnett III (James Madison)

Defensive Player of the Year: Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech)

Special Teams Player of the Year: John Love (Virginia Tech)

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Aaron Fenimore (Liberty)

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Matthew Traynor (Richmond)

First Team Offense

QB: Alonza Barnett III (James Madison)

RB: Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech)

RB: Quinton Cooley (Liberty)

WR: Malachi Fields (Virginia)

WR: Isiah Page (Old Dominion)

TE: Pat Conroy (Old Dominion)

OL: Pat McMurtie (James Madison)

OL: Charles Grant (William & Mary)

OL: Tom Elia (Richmond)

OL: Jordan White (liberty)

OL: Cole Potts (James Madison)

First Team Defense

DL: Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech)

DL: Jeremiah Grant (Richmond)

DL: Eric O’Neill (James Madison)

DL: Khairi Manns (James Madison)

LB: AJ Richardson (Norfolk State)

LB: Joseph Carter (Liberty)

LB: Jacob Dobbs (James Madison)

CB: Jalen Jones (William & Mary)

CB: Terrence Spence (James Madison)

S: Jonas Sanker (Virginia)

S: Jabril Hayes (Richmond)

Second Team Offense

QB: Camden Coleman (Richmond)

RB: Zach Palmer-Smith (Richmond)

RB: Bronson Yoder (William & Mary)

WR: Omarion Dollison (James Madison)

WR: Nick DeGennaro (Richmond)

TE: Taylor Thompson (James Madison)

OL: Aaron Fenimore (Liberty)

OL: Ryan McKenna (William & Mary)

OL: Zach Barlev (Old Dominion)

OL: Brian Stevens (Virginia)

OL: Cade Salyers (Richmond)

Second Team Defense

DL: TJ Bush (Liberty)

DL: Camden Byrd (Richmond)

DL: Kris Trinidad (Old Dominion)

DL: Kam Butler (Virginia)

LB: Kam Robinson (Virginia)

LB: Koa Naotala (Old Dominion)

LB: Eric Rankin (Virginia Military Institute)

CB: Terron Mallory (Norfolk State)

CB: Dayan Long (Norfolk State)

S: Jacob Thomas (James Madison)

S: Brylan Green (Liberty)

First Team Special Teams

Place Kicker: John Love (Virginia Tech)

Punter: Aaron Trusler (Richmond)

Return Specialist: Carson Jenkins (Williams & Mary)

Second Team Special Teams

Place Kicker: Will Bettridge (Virginia)

Punter: Daniel Sparks (Virginia)

Return Specialist: Cam Ross (James Madison)