No. 5 Virginia Travels to Play Georgia on Friday

ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (5-1) will be on the road on Friday (Feb. 7), taking on Georgia (3-3) at 6 p.m. at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

Virginia remained at No. 5 in the latest ITA team rankings

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich was named Co-ACC Player of the Week after defeating the two highest ranked players of his career. He came from behind to defeat No. 2 Sebastian Gorzny 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 in Virginia’s thrilling 4-3 win over then-No. 1 Texas. He also defeated No. 11 Aidan Kim of Ohio State 6-4, 6-2

Freshman Rafael Jódar was named ACC Freshman of the Week. In the win over Texas, Jódar saved three match points to defeat the No. 3 ranked singles player Timo Legout 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 on the top court. He also topped No. 64 Will Jansen of Ohio State 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

The Cavaliers have two doubles teams ranked in the latest ITA doubles rankings: No. 65 James Hopper and Keegan Rice, and No. 75 Mans Dahlberg and Dylan Dietrich

Three Cavaliers are ranked in the latest ITA singles rankings: No. 26 Dietrich, No. 44 Jódar, and No. 103 Rice

Rice leads the team with 11 singles victories this season

Jódar and freshman Jangjun Kim pace the team in dual matches with a 4-1 record

Hopper and Rice are 4-0 this season at No. 2 doubles

Georgia leads the all-time series 14-4. The Cavaliers have won the last four meetings

