Virginia To Host Duke At JPJ Friday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (4-4, 0-3 ACC) returns home to host Duke (4-12, 0-4 ACC) in dual action at JPJ Arena on Friday night (Feb. 7). The dual is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The Cavaliers will also be honoring the 2010 and 2015 ACC Championship squads at the dual.

TICKET INFORMATION

Fans wanting to attend the dual with Duke can purchase tickets online at UVATix.com. General admission tickets are $12.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The dual with Duke will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Live stats are also available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters the weekend with five wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 30 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 31 at 133), Dylan Cedeno (No. 19 at 141), Jack Gioffre (No. 33 at 149) and Nick Hamilton (No. 21 at 165).

The Cavaliers wrestle at home for the first time in almost a month after having wrestled back-to-back weekends on the road at No. 16 Stanford and No. 10 Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers started the ACC slate with three straight top 16 opponents as NC State was No. 6 at the time of their meeting.

Nick Hamilton returned to the lineup last weekend at Virginia Tech, posting a victory over No. 29 Mac Church after missing eight weeks of competition due to injury.

• Dylan Cedeno looks to get back in the win column after dropping his first match of the season last weekend following a 7-0 start to the year that included the 141-pound title at the Southern Scuffle. The Cavaliers and Duke have met 74 times with Virginia leading the series 65-7-2.

VIRGINIA PROBABLE LINEUP (Rankings by InterMat)

125: No. 30 Keyveon Roller

133: No. 31 Gable Porter

141: No. 19 Dylan Cedeno

149: No. 33 Jack Gioffre OR Erik Roggie

157: Michael Gioffre OR Nick Sanko

165: No. 21 Nick Hamilton

174: Rocco Contino OR Michael Murphy

184: Griffin Gammell

197: Ethan Weatherspoon OR Steven Burrell Jr.

285: Gabe Christenson

DUKE PROBABLE LINEUP (Rankings by InterMat)

125: Ethan Grimminger OR Riley Rowan

133: Raymond Adams

141: Christian Coleman

149: SP O’Donnell

157: Logan Ferrero

165: No. 29 Aidan Wallace

174: Gaetano Console OR Ryan Bierne

184: David Hussey

197: Kwasi Bonsu

285: No. 29 Connor Barket