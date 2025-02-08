No. 5 Virginia Advances to MASC Championship Final

LANCASTER, Pa. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team swept No. 20 Navy 9-0 on Saturday (Feb. 8) on day two of the MASC Championships at Lancaster Country Day School.

The Cavaliers (8-2) won by 3-0 scores on all nine courts against the Midshipmen (15-8) to advance to the Holley Cup final out of Group 1.

Grad student Karim Elbarbary, sophomore Dylan Moran, and seniors Evan Hajek and CJ Baldini each picked up their second win of the weekend.

Virginia will take on No. 7 Drexel on Sunday (Feb. 9) at 12 p.m. in the championship match.

The six teams of the MASC are broken up into Group 1 and Group 2. UVA anchored Group 1, defeating Franklin & Marshall and Navy in group play. Drexel anchored Group 2, topping Dickinson 9-0 and MIT 8-1.

The Cavaliers have won four of the five previous MASC titles.

Drexel defeated the Cavaliers in last year’s Holley Cup final. Virginia won the only meeting this year between the two earlier in the season, topping the Dragons 6-3 in Charlottesville.

MATCH NOTES