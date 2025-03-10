Tony Elliott to Join Coach’s Corner on Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott will make a special spring appearance on Coach’s Corner on Monday, March 10. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m. and will be hosted this week by former Cavalier, and current Virginia Sports Radio Network Analyst, Ahmad Hawkins.

Monday’s show will be held inside Starr Hill Brewery at the Dairy Market. Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of vendors located inside the Dairy Market. Parking is located adjacent to the Dairy Market and free any time after 6 p.m. on days the show is held.

UVA offensive lineman Brady Wilson and Deputy Athletics Director Tyler Jones are slated to join the show for a segment each on Monday evening. Wilson, a transfer from UAB, joined the Cavaliers program in January. He started in all 12 games for the Blazers and took 863 snaps at center.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner are also available on VirginiaSports.com.

There are several ways for fans interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Coach Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mention @IAmBallHawk on X.

