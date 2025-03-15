No. 15 Virginia Rallies for 16-11 Win Against No. 13 Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (5-3, 2-2 ACC) rallied for a 16-11 victory against No. 13 Duke (6-3, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday (March 15) at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as seven points in the first half and were down 9-4 at halftime, but outscored the Blue Devils 10-1 in the third quarter to take a 14-10 lead into the final period of play, holding on for the 16-11 victory.

Senior attacker Abby Manalang had a career-high four goals. Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo had a career-high eight points with four goals and four assists.

Duke opened the game on a 6-0 run, holding the Cavaliers scoreless for the entire first period. Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica ended the drought, scoring 36 seconds into the second quarter. Duke answered with back-to-back goals, putting the Cavaliers down 8-1 with 10:52 left in the first half, the largest lead of the game for the Blue Devils. Duke led 9-3 heading into the final minute of the period. Manalang scored with 23 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 9-4 at the break.

Sophomore attacker Addi Foster ignited the Cavalier offense in the second half, scoring 32 seconds into the period, the first of four goals for the Cavaliers in the opening 3:30 of the period. Another Foster goal pulled the Cavaliers to within one, 9-8, with 11:34 remaining in the third. Manalang tied the game 10-10 with 5:49 left in the third, with Galica giving UVA its first lead 90 seconds later. A free position goal by DiNardo in the final minute was the 10th goal for the Cavaliers in the period who went into the fourth with a 14-10 lead.

Freshman Gabby LaVerghetta capped what ended up being a 7-0 scoring run with a goal 4:39 into the fourth quarter, putting UVA ahead 15-10. It was her first career goal.

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils each scored once more in the fourth, but neither team scored for the final 7:26 of the game.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“Duke’s a great team. We knew that coming in. This is a key matchup. We obviously got off this very slow start in the first quarter. I think this game really was a testament to the grit and the belief that our group had, particularly in that third quarter when we came out of halftime. We were missing fire in the beginning of the game. They showed the fire in that second half. I’m really proud of how they stepped up collectively.

“Obviously had some standout play. We’re really proud of Abby Jansen, who came in and was a spark for us in goal today. As well as Madison Alaimo, who saw a face guard, but still put up six assists today. And Kate Galica on the draws, she really dominated. That positioned us well to be able to come from behind, and forge forward in a great, great win today. Abby Manalang had a heck of a day. She was a spark, I think, for our team’s momentum coming out of the half. That’s what you look for in your upperclassmen. She’s a fourth year for us, and she really helped lead in that aspect.

“So overall, incredible game and outcome. I have to shout out Caylee Waters, our assistant coach here, who brought really strong emotion as we got into the game. Down into that second quarter, she really lit a fire under their butts. And it worked. And you know, Caylee has a lot of heart. She really led with that, and I think the team responded. And that taught us as coaches that maybe we need to bring more fire to this younger group this year, and they’re going to respond. So that was maybe a bit of a breakthrough for us.”

NOTES

Virginia outshot Duke 21-5 in the second half

Duke was 0-of-8 on free-position shots

Kate Galica scored four goals with an assist for a career-high five points

Galica won 11 draw controls for the Cavaliers, her fifth game this season with double-digit draw controls

Madison Alaimo tied a career high with six assists

Abby Manalang also had an assist, giving her a career-high five points. Manalang also won four draw controls

Addi Foster scored three goals for her third hat trick of the season

Abby Jansen made five saves, allowing three goals. It was her first time being credited with a win since her sophomore season

Duke’s two goalkeepers combined for nine saves

Virginia’s 10 goals in the third quarter was the most scored by a Cavalier team in one period since scoring 11 in the second quarter in a game against Stanford on Feb. 27, 2022

ON THE HORIZON