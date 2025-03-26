Virginia Hosts No. 20 Stanford to Open Homestand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (12-11, 3-6 ACC) is set to host a three-game series against No. 20 Stanford (16-6, 5-4 ACC) at Disharoon Park. The series opener is scheduled for Thursday (March 27) at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACC Network (Thursday) | ACCNX (Friday) | ESPN2 (Saturday)

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA) – Thursday & Friday only

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Thursday – 7 p.m.

Stanford: RHP Matt Scott (4-1, 4.71 ERA, 28.2 IP, 12 BB, 32 SO)

Virginia: RHP Jay Woolfolk (1-1, 4.40 ERA, 28.2 IP, 11 BB, 39 SO)

Friday – 6 p.m.

Stanford: LHP Christian Lim (2-3, 7.39 ERA, 28 IP, 13 BB, 21 SO)

Virginia: LHP Tomas Valincius (2-1, 5.34 ERA, 28.2 IP, 5 BB, 37 SO)

Saturday – 1 p.m.

Stanford: RHP Joey Volchko (2-0, 6.56 ERA, 28 IP, 13 BB, 21 SO)

Virginia: LHP Evan Blanco (1-1, 5.56 ERA, 11.1 IP, 4 BB, 11 SO)

GAME PROMOTIONS: STANFORD

Thursday, March 27: Bring a Friend to the Dish! It’s the final Sabre Rewards Night for UVA students. This will include a Virginia Baseball friendship bracelet giveaway for the first 500 UVA students while supplies last. So grab your friend and head to the Dish.

Friday, March 28: Where’s Big Foot? Join us as Virginia Baseball tries to unravel the mysteries surrounding Big Foot. Keep an eye out and be one of the first 1,000 fans to take home a UVA Big Foot sticker at the marketing table.

Saturday, March 29: Youth Day presented by Flow is back to complete the weekend against Stanford with inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The fourth of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

BASEBALL PARKING

Saturday: Due to a concert at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday night, all JPJ lots must be vacated by 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.