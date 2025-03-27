No. 5 Virginia Heads to Notre Dame, Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (12-6, 4-4 ACC) will be on the road this weekend in conference action. On Friday (March 28), the Cavaliers will travel to take on Notre Dame (11-10, 0-8 ACC) at 5 p.m. The Cavaliers will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 30) against Louisville (7-14, 0-8 ACC) at noon.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live scoring will be available for both matches
- Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia moved up to No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers split last weekend’s matches, highlighted by a 4-2 victory against then-No. 8 Stanford
- Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team with a 16-6 singles record this season. He is 10-3 in dual matches with a 6-1 record at No. 2 singles. He is No. 21 in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Freshman Rafael Jódar boasts a 14-1 overall record. His only loss of the season came in the season opener against South Carolina on January 16. He has a perfect 10-0 record playing on the top singles court and is tied for second on the team in wins this season. Jódar is No. 10 in the singles rankings
- UVA is 14-2 on the top singles court this season
- Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with nine. The pair are ranked No. 34 in the ITA Doubles Rankings
- Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice are second on the team in doubles wins with seven. They are No. 28 in the doubles rankings
- Hopper and Jódar are No. 70 in doubles
- Dietrich and Jódar have a perfect 3-0 doubles record on the season
- The Cavaliers are 20-2 all-time against Notre Dame, winning the last five matchups
- Notre Dame is ranked No. 63 in the ITA Team Rankings
- Virginia leads the all-time series with Louisville 14-2. The Cavaliers have won the last five meetings with the Cardinals
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers return home next weekend, taking on Georgia Tech on Friday (April 4) at 3 p.m. and No. 22 Clemson on Sunday (April 6) at noon