No. 5 Virginia Heads to Notre Dame, Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (12-6, 4-4 ACC) will be on the road this weekend in conference action. On Friday (March 28), the Cavaliers will travel to take on Notre Dame (11-10, 0-8 ACC) at 5 p.m. The Cavaliers will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 30) against Louisville (7-14, 0-8 ACC) at noon.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for both matches

Both matches will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia moved up to No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers split last weekend’s matches, highlighted by a 4-2 victory against then-No. 8 Stanford

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team with a 16-6 singles record this season. He is 10-3 in dual matches with a 6-1 record at No. 2 singles. He is No. 21 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Freshman Rafael Jódar boasts a 14-1 overall record. His only loss of the season came in the season opener against South Carolina on January 16. He has a perfect 10-0 record playing on the top singles court and is tied for second on the team in wins this season. Jódar is No. 10 in the singles rankings

UVA is 14-2 on the top singles court this season

Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with nine. The pair are ranked No. 34 in the ITA Doubles Rankings

Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice are second on the team in doubles wins with seven. They are No. 28 in the doubles rankings

Hopper and Jódar are No. 70 in doubles

Dietrich and Jódar have a perfect 3-0 doubles record on the season

The Cavaliers are 20-2 all-time against Notre Dame, winning the last five matchups

Notre Dame is ranked No. 63 in the ITA Team Rankings

Virginia leads the all-time series with Louisville 14-2. The Cavaliers have won the last five meetings with the Cardinals

UP NEXT