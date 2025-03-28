No. 5 Virginia Rallies to Defeat Notre Dame 4-3

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team came back to post a 4-3 road win over Notre Dame on Friday (March 28) at the Eck Tennis Pavillion.

Freshman Roy Horovitz won the clincher for the Cavaliers (13-6, 5-4 ACC), breaking a 3-3 tie to help the Cavaliers complete the comeback against the Irish (11-11, 0-9 ACC).

Notre Dame started the match with a 6-3 win on doubles court three. Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and freshman Jangjun Kim responded with a 6-2 win on doubles court two, but the Irish clinched the doubles point with a narrow 7-6 (3) victory on the top doubles court.

The Irish extended their lead to 2-0 with a straight-set win on the top singles court.

Shortly after, grad student James Hopper got the Hoos on the board, picking up a 6-1, 6-3 win on court three over Chase Thompson.

Junior Mans Dahlberg followed with a 6-3, 7-6 (8) win over Kyran Magimay on court six, saving multiple set points in the second set tiebreak before coming away with the win and tying the match with the Irish.

Kim gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the day, breaking at 5-5 in the second set to win 6-3, 7-5 against Jameson Corsillo on court five.

Notre Dame posted a straight-set win on court two to tie the match at three.

The match came down to court four. Horovitz dropped the first set and was down a break in the second set to Peter Nad, but he rallied to take the second set 6-3, forcing a decider. In the deciding set, both players held serve for most of the set, but Horovitz was able to get the crucial break at 5-5 to serve for the match. He finished the job in the next game, taking his match 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 to clinch the win for the Cavaliers.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers improve to 21-2 in the all-time series with Notre Dame

Virginia won for the sixth time this season after losing the doubles point

The Cavaliers used three new doubles teams. None had played together in a dual match this year

Roy Horovitz picked up his first win of the season at No. 4 singles

Jangjun Kim improves to 10-4 this season

Virginia defeated Notre Dame for the sixth-straight time

UP NEXT