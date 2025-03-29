Kelly Breaks Hammer Throw School Record on Final Day of Raleigh Relays

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out competition on the final day of the 2025 Raleigh Relays as Annika Kelly broke the school record to win the women’s hammer throw competition along with Jeremiah Nubbe (HT) and Samantha Romano (PV) also winning their events on Saturday (March 29) at the Paul Derr Track & Field Facility.



Virginia Throws

In her outdoor debut, Annika Kelly took down Virginia record in the women’s hammer throw with a new personal best mark of 64.71m/212-3.

On her sixth and and final throw, Kelly broke Jade Baker’s program record of 63.61m/208-8 set back in 2019. Her mark ranks seventh in the NCAA this season.

Jeremiah Nubbe continued his winning ways getting the win in the men’s hammer throw with his fourth-round mark of 73.04m/239-7. His mark ranks second in Virginia history and fourth in the NCAA this season.

Also in the field was John Fay in sixth place. On his third appearance in the ring, Fay threw for 64.59m/211-11.

Setting a new personal best, Keyandre Davis finished seventh in the field with his final throw of 63.41m/208-0. Davis betters his Virginia No.8 mark.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 💪 In her outdoor debut, Annika Kelly gets the ✨𝗪𝗜𝗡✨ in the women's hammer throw to take down the 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗟 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 in a new personal-best 64.71m/212-3!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/uVFTVfOAqq — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) March 29, 2025

Sprint to the Finish

Alex Sherman finished second, first among collegiate athletes, in his first 400-meter hurdle race of the season. Sherman crossed the line in 50.60 for the second fastest time in the NCAA this season.

In the women’s 200-meter dash, Sarah Akpan ran a strong race to finish in eighth place with her time of 23.81 (+2.0).

The women’s 4×100-meter relay team of Laila Simpson, Lola Kolawole, Maya Rollins and Aryana Boostani recorded a season-best 46.67.

The men’s and women’s 4×400-meter relays closed out the weekend with season-best performances.

The quartet of Sarah Akpan, Ariel Fletcher, Kaela Swift and Brooke’Lyn Drakeford combined efforts to stop the clock at 3:39.97.

On the men’s side, Alex Sherman, Gage Gose, Max Russo and Evans White IV got the baton around the track in 3:09.46.

More from the Field

Samantha Romano won the women’s pole vault competition clearing a season-best 4.15m/13-7.25 on her second attempt at the height.

Behind Romano was Trina Barcarola in eighth place clearing 3.85m/12-7.50.

In the women’s long jump, Lauren Yeboah-Kodie leapt out 5.84m/19-2 to finish in seventh place.

From Director of Track & Field Vin Lananna

“From individual champions and meet and facility records to national leaders and NCAA all-time bests, all were part of our thrilling weekend at NC State and I could not be more proud of our track and field team.”

Up Next

The Cavaliers will be back in action at home with the Virginia Grand Prix at Lannigan Field on Friday and Saturday, April 4-5 before heading back to North Carolina to compete at the Duke Invitational, April 10-12.