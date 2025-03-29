No. 13 Virginia Races to Five Wins at B1G-ACC Dual

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Virginia raced to five wins in season-opening action at the B1G-ACC Dual on Saturday (March 29) at Griggs Reservoir in Columbus, Ohio.

Six Virginia crews (Varsity Four, Second Varsity Four, Third Varsity Four, Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Third Varsity Eight) competed against the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes in the morning session and No. 9 Michigan Wolverines in the afternoon.

UVA’s Second Varsity Eight of coxswain Chloe Lee, Sky Dahl, Elsa Hartman, Helene Dimitrijev, Teagan Orth, Aidan Wrenn-Walz, Riley Richardson, Kate McGee and Lila Henn raced to a pair of wins at the dual. The 2V8 defeated Ohio State (6:50.9-7:03.2) and Michigan (7:06.9-7:14.8).

UVA added wins over Ohio State in the Varsity Four (7:58.0-8:05.4) and Second Varsity Four (8:00.3-8:13.2). The host Buckeyes topped the Cavaliers in the Varsity Eight (6:44.5-6:46.4), Third Varsity Eight (3:34.3-3:41.8) and Third Varsity Four (8:03.5-8:16.5).

UVA finished the dual an impressive win in the Varsity Eight against Michigan, posting a 6:59.8-7:04.8 victory.

“Hard-fought racing today with Ohio State and Michigan,” Virginia head coach Wesley Ng said. “Our programmatic depth and skill were challenged in every 2k, and as a season opener, it was incredibly valuable. Performances at this time of year are highly variable, and we must keep developing speed and consistency.

“Racing in the NCAA boats is always exciting, and earning four wins out of six opportunities against highly-ranked competition is an encouraging start. The 2V raced two mature pieces, resulting in open-water wins, while the 1V rebounded in the afternoon with an improved performance versus Michigan. I’m proud of their response.”

The Wolverines topped the Cavaliers in the Third Varsity Eight (7:31.6-7:44.9), Third Varsity Four (8:18.7-8:44.4), Second Varsity Four (8:02.2-8:10.0) and Varsity Four (8:01.9-8:12.0).

Virginia returns to action at the Redwood Shores Regatta in California on Saturday-Sunday, April 12-13. UVA races No. 2 Stanford on April 12 and No. 8 Cal on April 13.

No. 13 Virginia vs. No. 14 Ohio State

3V8: 1. Ohio State, 3:34.3, 2. Virginia, 3:41.8

3V4: 1. Ohio State, 8:03.5, 2. Ohio State 4V4, 8:10.5, 3. Virginia. 8:16.5

2V4: 1. Virginia, 8:00.3, 2. Ohio State, 8:13.2

V4: 1. Virginia, 7:58.0, 2. Ohio State, 8:05.4

2V8: 1. Virginia, 6:50.9, 2. Ohio State, 7:03.2

V8: 1. Ohio State, 6:44.5, 2. Virginia, 6:46.4

No. 13 Virginia vs. No. 9 Michigan

3V8: 1. Michigan, 7:31.6, 2. Virginia, 7:44.8

3V4: 1. Michigan, 8:18.7, 2. Virginia, 8:44.4

2V4: 1. Michigan, 8:02.2, 2. Virginia, 8:10.0

V4: 1. Michigan, 8:01.9, 2. Virginia, 8:12.0

2V8: 1. Virginia, 7:06.9, 2. Michigan, 7:14.8

V8: 1. Virginia, 6:59.8, 2. Michigan, 7:04.8

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brianna Joe*, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Meagan Goldsmith, 6: Jenna Hajji, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Flynn Greene, 3: Paige Loh, 2: Sophia Coppola, Bow: Skylar Morrison

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Sky Dahl, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Helene Dimitrijev, 5: Teagan Orth, 4: Aidan Wrenn-Walz, 3: Riley Richardson, 2: Kate McGee, Bow: Lila Henn*

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Emeline Daley, 3: Savannah Fox*, 2: Ayla O’Neil; Bow: Hannah Hill

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Dylan Bentley*, 3: Lindsay O’Neil, 2: Alyssa Fikkers; Bow: Claudia Kerry-Roger

Third Varsity Four: Coxswain: Shelby Bavin*, Stroke: Abby Grace McGowan, 3: Anna Schrieber, 2: Katherine Jennings; Bow: Skylar Gash

Third Varsity Eight vs. Ohio State: Coxswain: Avery Carlson, Stroke: Hannah Guy*, 7: Ryleigh Katstra, 6: Katie Rapaglia, 5: Sarah Rapaglia, 4: Sophie Gallagher, 3: Elena Bloom, 2: Gabrielle Fenwick, Bow: Olivia Morin

Third Varsity Eight vs. Michigan: Coxswain: Avery Carlson, Stroke: Hannah Guy*, 7: Ryleigh Katstra, 6: Katie Rapaglia, 5: Sarah Rapaglia, 4: Sophie Gallagher, 3: Claire Lingle, 2: Maggie Warren, Bow: Paige Lane

*Denotes boat captain