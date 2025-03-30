No. 5 Virginia Downs Louisville 4-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team defeated Louisville 4-1 on the road on Sunday (March 30) to finish the weekend at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.
The Cavaliers (14-6, 6-4 ACC) won the doubles point and three singles matches against the Cardinals (8-15, 1-9 ACC) to earn their third straight win.
Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg opened the match with a 6-4 win on doubles court two. Graduate student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice clinched the doubles point for the Hoos, winning 6-4 on the top doubles court to put Virginia up 1-0.
Dietrich extended the UVA lead to 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Will Mayew on the top singles court.
Dahlberg posted a 6-1, 6-4 victory on court six over Piet Steveker, giving the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead.
Louisville got on the board with a straight-set win on court two.
Freshman Jangjun Kim dropped a quick first set on court five to Hamza El Amine but took the second set 6-4 to even the match. In the deciding set, Kim pulled away from El Amine, taking the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the win over the Cardinals.
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia improves to 15-2 all-time against Louisville
- The Cavaliers won their sixth straight against the Cardinals
- Dylan Dietrich improves to 11-4 in in dual matches on the season
- James Hopper picked up his first win with partner Keegan Rice since March 2 against North Carolina
- Jangjun Kim improves to 11-4 overall this year
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers return home next weekend, taking on Georgia Tech on Friday (April 4) at 3 p.m. and No. 22 Clemson on Sunday (April 6) at noon
#5 Virginia 4, Louisville 1
Singles competition
- #21 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Will Mayew (LOU) 6-1, 6-1
- Natan Rodrigues (LOU) def. Keegan Rice (VA) 6-4, 6-2
- Miguel Avendano (LOU) vs. James Hopper (VA) 2-6, 6-4, 3-4, unfinished
- Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU) vs. Roy Horovitz (VA) 6-7 (6-8), 2-5, unfinished
- Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Hamza El Amine (LOU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2
- Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Piet Steveker (LOU) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles competition
- #28 James Hopper/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Kosuke Nakanishi/Andre Steinbach (LOU) 6-4
- #34 Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Hamza El Amine/Natan Rodrigues (LOU) 6-4
- Miguel Avendano/Will Mayew (LOU) vs. Ty Switzer/Jangjun Kim (VA) 5-6, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,6,2,5)
T-2:40