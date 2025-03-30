No. 5 Virginia Downs Louisville 4-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team defeated Louisville 4-1 on the road on Sunday (March 30) to finish the weekend at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

The Cavaliers (14-6, 6-4 ACC) won the doubles point and three singles matches against the Cardinals (8-15, 1-9 ACC) to earn their third straight win.

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg opened the match with a 6-4 win on doubles court two. Graduate student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice clinched the doubles point for the Hoos, winning 6-4 on the top doubles court to put Virginia up 1-0.

Dietrich extended the UVA lead to 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Will Mayew on the top singles court.

Dahlberg posted a 6-1, 6-4 victory on court six over Piet Steveker, giving the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead.

Louisville got on the board with a straight-set win on court two.

Freshman Jangjun Kim dropped a quick first set on court five to Hamza El Amine but took the second set 6-4 to even the match. In the deciding set, Kim pulled away from El Amine, taking the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the win over the Cardinals.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia improves to 15-2 all-time against Louisville

The Cavaliers won their sixth straight against the Cardinals

Dylan Dietrich improves to 11-4 in in dual matches on the season

James Hopper picked up his first win with partner Keegan Rice since March 2 against North Carolina

Jangjun Kim improves to 11-4 overall this year

