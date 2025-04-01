No. 9 Virginia Plays at VCU on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (7-4) plays a midweek game against VCU (5-7) on Wednesday (April 2) at Cary Street Field in Richmond, Va. First draw is set for 4 p.m.
FAN INFO
- The game will stream online on ESPN+ (subscription required)
- Live stats are available
GAME NOTES
- The Cavaliers moved up to No. 9 in this week’s IWLCA Coaches Poll, reentering the top 10
- Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica leads the ACC and is ranked ninth in the nation in draw controls per game at 9.55
- Galica won her 100th draw control of the season on Saturday at Syracuse. She has 105 this season, which already ranks as the third highest single-season total in program history. She also won her 200th career draw at Syracuse. She is two draws away from moving up to fifth on the UVA all-time career draw control list
- Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo ranks eighth in the nation in assists per game. She ranks seventh in the ACC in points per game (4.36)
- Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo ranks 8th in the ACC in points per game (3.91) and 10th in goals per game (2.82)
- This will be the fifth ever meeting between Virginia and VCU. The Cavaliers are 4-0 in the series
- UVA won last year’s game 16-8
ON THE HORIZON
- The Cavaliers return home to host Louisville on Saturday, April 5 for Senior Day
- First draw is set for noon. The Senior Day ceremony will take place before the game