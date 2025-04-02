No. 9 Virginia Wins 14-5 at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (8-4) picked up a 14-5 win at VCU (5-8) on Wednesday (April 2) at Cary Street Field in Richmond, Va.

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica led the Cavaliers with four goals and two assists. She also had 10 draw controls. Sophomore attacker Addi Foster had a hat trick.

The Cavaliers broke open a 6-3 game by scoring eight unanswered goals from the 5:11 mark of the second quarter through midway through the fourth period to build up a 14-3 advantage. The Rams broke their scoring drought with a goal with 8:17 remaining in the game and then added a second to cut the deficit to nine for the final 1:25 of the game.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“One focus today was making better tempo reads to avoid lulls that we’ve shown in prior games. I thought we improved on this. Do we need to reduce our turnovers? Yes. But overall this was a solid team win.”

NOTES

The VCU scoring drought spanned 28 minutes and 13 seconds

The Cavaliers used 31 players in the game, including all three goalies

Virginia held a 26-20 edge in shots

Virginia dominated draw controls, 17-5

Virginia’s three goalkeepers combined for seven saves. Mel Josephson earned the win, playing 38:28 with three goals allowed and five saves

Kate Galica’s hat trick was her sixth of the year

Jenna DiNardo had three points with two goals and an assist

Madison Alaimo had three points with a goal and two assists

Freshmen Gabby LaVerghetta and Alex Reilly each scored two goals

Madison Alaimo had two assists

ON THE HORIZON