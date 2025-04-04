Virginia Football Fan Council Convenes for First Time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia athletics department has completed the selection of the UVA Football Fan Council, created to provide valuable feedback directly to key stakeholders regarding the football fan experience. The group met for the first time recently and will continue to meet throughout the year.

“The committee from Athletics is excited to work with the selected group to deep dive into our full football experience.” said Eric Ward, assistant athletics director for marketing.“We had hundreds of submissions for the fan council and focused on selecting a committee that expressed opinions and ideas for as many different areas of the fan experience as possible. Overall, we feel confident that the group is commensurate with the larger fanbase and will provide us quality feedback.”

First @UVAFootball Fan Council meeting in the books. Glad to get this off the ground, really appreciated the insights from the whole group. Today we covered many data points to set the table for discussions to come. Grateful for the council members feedback!#GoHoos 🔸⚔️🔹 pic.twitter.com/De26k0fbqU — Eric Ward (@ericward_7) March 21, 2025

A variety of council members are local to Charlottesville while others are from around the Commonwealth. Season ticket members, non-season ticket members and former season ticket members are all represented.

2025 Virginia Football Fan Council

Philip Belfield – Kannapolis, N.C.

Sarah Brown – Richmond, Va.

Todd Carlisle – Roanoke, Va.

Courtney Hamlett – Richmond, Va.

Jay Hart – Palmyra, Va.

Kara Henderson – Charlottesville, Va.

Trey Kelleher – Richmond, Va.

Luke Lamberson – Chicago, Ill.

Michael Lewis – McLean, Va.

Kyle Matous – Charlottesville, Va.

Danny Neckel – Manassas, Va.

Maggie Nguyen – Charlottesville, Va.

Karen Viar – Charlottesville, Va.

Andrew Wright – Richmond, Va.

***Several current UVA students will also join the council to offer feedback on the student perspective.

To follow the progress and review meeting notes from the council, visit: https://virginiasports.com/football-fan-experience-council/. The webpage also provides opportunities for all fans to submit feedback through an online form.