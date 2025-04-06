UVA's Spring Football Game is Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2025 Virginia football Spring Game will be played Saturday, April 12, at Scott Stadium. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Kickoff on ACC Network is slated for noon.

The annual event will conclude a spring schedule that features 15 practices allowable by the NCAA. Virginia completed its first week of spring practices on Friday (March 7).

Fans who attend the Spring Game will receive free admission to UVA’s baseball (4 p.m.) and softball (2 p.m.) games scheduled for later that day as inventory allows. To take advantage of this offer, fans will use a digital code/web link provided at Scott Stadium that will be redeemable for contests at Disharoon/Palmer Park.

FAN FEST & POSTGAME AUTOGRAPHS

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pregame fan fest with inflatables, vendors, live music, tailgate games and more. Following the contest, players will be available on the field for a Meet the Team event and autograph session presented by UVA Orthopedics.

2025 TICKET INFORMATION

Virginia will play seven home games this fall at Scott Stadium, beginning with the season opener against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Aug. 30. Game times will be announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference at a later date.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can call the UVA ticket office (434) 924-UVA1) to select their specific seat locations. Season tickets start at $165 and fans have the option to sign up for an interest free installment plan.

The deadline to for season ticket renewals is March 31.

SELECT YOUR SEAT

At this year’s spring game, representatives from the Virginia Ticket office will be on site to assist fans in selecting their seats for the 2025 season. For more information, call or text the ticket office (434) 924-UVA1.

Equipment Sale

The annual UVA equipment sale will take place prior to the start of the game on the east side of the stadium. Fans can enter using the stadium’s East Gate. The sale includes used official Virginia licensed merchandise and authentic football jerseys ($75). The sale will be CARD ONLY, no cash will be accepted.

Season ticket members will receive exclusive early access to the event at 10:30 a.m. by showing their CavCard. All season ticket members can access their CavCard by logging into their ticket account and downloading the pass. The sale will be open to the general public from 11-12 p.m.