No. 11 Virginia Faces No. 9 Maryland in Special One Love Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (9-4) takes on No. 9 Maryland (9-3) in a neutral-site game on Wednesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. at Yeardley Love Field at Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson, Md.

FAN INFO

The game will stream online on a pay-to-view basis

Tickets are available here

Virginia and Maryland will have designated Team tailgating areas at the St. Thomas Church

Parking is available in the various lots at Notre Dame Prep (816 Hampton Ln, Towson, MD, 21286)

GAME NOTES

The Cavaliers are No. 11 in this week’s IWLCA Coaches Poll and are No. 9 in the latest RPI rankings

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica leads the ACC and is ranked 10th in the nation in draw controls per game at 9.62. She has had double-digit draw controls in 9 of 12 games this season

In the two games last week, Galica had 10 points (4 goals, 2 assists) with 20 draw controls

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo ranks 3rd in the ACC and 9th in the nation in assists per game. She ranks 7th in the ACC in points per game (4.23). She leads the Cavaliers in both categories

Alaimo set the UVA freshman record for assists last season with 27. She now has the sophomore class record with 39 this year. The record was 37 set by Ashley McCulloch in 2007

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo ranks 8th in the ACC in points per game (3.92) and 11th in goals per game (2.69)

Freshman Gabby LaVarghetta has scored at least one goal in each of the last six games with eight goals in that span

Junior Katie Campel scored her first career goal against Louisville. Campel appeared in one game her freshman season and then missed all of last year due to injuries. She had appeared in three games this season prior to Louisville

Junior Finley Barger is a Notre Dame Prep alum

This is the first meeting between Virginia and Maryland teams since 2022 and the 63rd overall time the two have faced one another

Maryland has won the last 15 meetings. UVA’s last win was a 10-9 overtime victory in 2008

This game, and the entire 2025 College Lacrosse Live Series, will help to benefit the One Love Foundation; a charity organization dedicated in honor of University of Virginia and Notre Dame Prep lacrosse player, Yeardley Love

To learn more about the One Love Foundation and their important mission visit: https://www.joinonelove.org/. Each college lacrosse live matchup will raise money for their cause and help to raise awareness and empower people to build healthy relationship. To donate to One Love, visit: CLL MOVE FOR LOVE CAMPAIGN. 100% of all donations will be given directly to the One Love Foundation.

ON THE HORIZON

