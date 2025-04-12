No. 11 Virginia Falls at No. 2 Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (10-5, 4-4 ACC) suffered a 24-11 loss against No. 2 Boston College (14-1, 7-1 ACC) on Saturday (April 12) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Virginia trailed 6-1 with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter but scored twice before the end of the period to cut the deficit to 6-3. The Eagles scored in the opening 30 seconds of the second quarter, but the Cavaliers strung together three straight goals, one apiece from freshman Gabby LaVerghetta and sophomores Addi Foster and Jenna DiNardo, to make it a 7-6 game.

The Eagles scored seven straight to build up a 14-6 lead with 9:33 remaining in the third.

Virginia rallied again with a goal from DiNardo sandwiched by a pair of scores from sophomore Kate Galica to cut the deficit to 14-9 with 4:31 remaining in the third, but that was as close as UVA would get. BC ended the game on a 10-2 run, including scoring the final five goals of the game.

Galica led the Cavaliers with four points (3g, 1a) and had eight draw controls.

Freshman Livy LaVerghetta scored her first career goal.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“Some lapses of focus in various moments throughout the game really hurt us today. This serves as a strong gut check for our team, what it takes to be the best and being ready to individually and collectively execute the little things moving forward. I know we will use this to our advantage.”

NOTES

Boston College took 42 shots in the game

BC won the draw controls 24-13

Virginia goalkeepers Mel Josephson and Abby Jansen combined for seven saves. BC’s Shea Dolce made five saves

Jenna DiNardo and Addi Foster both scored two goals and each had an assist

Madison Alaimo had four points (1g, 3a)

Gabby LaVerghetta scored her ninth goal of the season

Livy LaVerghetta is the ninth different Cavalier this season to score her first career goal

