New Wave of Standouts Emerging for Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. —The final score of the University of Virginia’s spring football game Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium was White 17, Blue 9. That disappointed John Rudzinski, but not because he was pulling for the Blue team. He’s the Cavaliers’ defensive coordinator.

“I wanted it to be 0-0 at the end,” Rudzinski said, smiling.

Head coach Tony Elliott, a former offensive coordinator, had a different perspective, naturally.

“I would love to have seen about 10 more points on each side in the first half, finish some drives in the red zone with touchdowns and field goals,” Elliott said.

Those criticisms aside, Elliott, Rudzinski and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings were in good spirits when they fielded questions from media members after the game. The only significant injury incurred Saturday was safety Ethan Minter’s pulled hamstring, and the intrasquad scrimmage gave the coaching staff a better read on the team’s strengths and weaknesses.

“The great thing is, Virginia got the W today,” Rudzinski said.

At halftime, the White team led 3-0, and all of the scoring that followed came with Virginia’s top two quarterbacks—Chandler Morris and Daniel Kaelin—watching from the sideline. Neither played in the second half, when the Wahoos’ reserves got most of the work.

Each enrolled at UVA in January after spending last season at another school: North Texas for Morris and Nebraska for Kaelin.

Kaelin redshirted as a freshman last fall. Morris is a graduate student whose first college season was 2020, so he’s vastly more experienced than Kaelin. Still, the competition between the two is “pretty close,” Kitchings said.

Playing for the Blue team, Kaelin completed 6 of 12 passes for 67 yards. Morris started for the White team and was 12-for-15 passing for 155 yards. Neither was intercepted.

The most impressive sequence for either quarterback came in the second quarter, when Morris had consecutive completions of 23, 17 and 22 yards to tight end Dakota Twitty and wide receivers Jahmal Edrine and Kam Courtney, respectively.

“I’m excited as we continue to progress through this competition,” Elliott said. “I really, really like having both of them. They’re a little bit different, but what you also saw is that within the system, they can do everything that we need them to do and more. Danny, right out the gate, was moving the ball and making some throws. Then things kind of hit a little bit of a lull, and Chandler came on. But you saw both of them are really good outside the pocket.”

Which quarterback starts in the Aug. 30 opener against Coastal Division will be determined in the training camp this summer, “but we’re gonna need both of them,” Elliott said. “There’s no question about that.”

In 2024, Morris directed a North Texas offense that finished the season ranked No. 3 nationally in yards per game (488.7). He completed 322 of 512 passes (62.9 percent) for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns last year.

“I’ve been part of some really good offenses,” said Morris, who began his college career at Oklahoma and later played at TCU before transferring to North Texas. “This group that we’ve got here, we’ve got a lot of depth. We’ve got a lot of different weapons … You’ve got big-body receivers and tight ends and then you’ve got smaller guys [that have] speed and can really dominate the ball.”

He wasn’t thrilled the White team didn’t get into the end zone in the first half, but Morris noted that in a spring game “you don’t want to put too much on tape out there since it’s on television, so you’re not out there doing too much crazy red-zone stuff. I think you saw kind of offenses stalling out once it got to the red zone, which [was a result of] good defense also. But also, we’re just not trying to show too much in the red zone.”

Kaelin said he’s happy with the progress he’s made since joining the program.

“Overall, there’s a lot of good and a lot of bad,” he said, “which is what you want from the spring, but I think the player that I was beginning the spring is not as good as I am now and I think I’ve definitely grown, especially within the offense, to learn a new system and being able to execute the way that the coaches want.”