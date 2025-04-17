Hoos Building Momentum for Postseason

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Not until late Thursday night will the University of Virginia women’s lacrosse team learn its seed in next week’s ACC tournament in Charlotte, N.C.

Not until May 4, when the NCAA tournament field is announced, will the Wahoos learn if they’ll play at Klöckner Stadium again this season. Amid that uncertainty, the ninth-ranked Hoos continue to trend in a positive direction.

“Obviously, the ACC is very strong, and I think we’ve done a lot of good work,” said Sonia LaMonica, Virginia’s second-year head coach. “Our résumé is strong.”

UVA (11-5 overall, 5-4 ACC) won four of its final five regular-season games, capping that stretch with an emphatic victory over in-state rival Virginia Tech (9-8, 3-6). Led by record-setting sophomore Kate Galica, the Cavaliers crushed the visiting Hokies 19-9 in a Commonwealth Clash contest Wednesday night.

“We just didn’t allow Tech to have an inch,” LaMonica said.

The Hokies were coming off an upset of then-No. 11 Syracuse, which defeated Virginia late last month, and they scored the first two goals Wednesday night. After that, though, it was all UVA. The Hoos led 6-3 after one quarter and 11-4 at halftime.

The objective “when you get those runs,” Galica said, is to “continue to score so you have no lulls, and I think we did that great today.”

"𝒮𝒽𝑒'𝓈 𝒶 𝒽𝓊𝓂𝒶𝓃 𝒽𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓁𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉 𝓇𝑒𝑒𝓁!!"

With 8:13 left in the third quarter, sophomore Jenna DiNardo scored on a free-position shot to give Virginia a 10-goal lead, and the rest of the game, save a 66-second span late in the fourth quarter, was played with a running clock.

“You have to be ready for anything, you have to be prepared for anything, and you have to be ready to adjust as the game goes on,” LaMonica said. “I expected [that] Tech was going to give us a good hard game. They’re certainly a tough team and they’ve had some really great wins this year, so we were not overlooking this team for a second.”