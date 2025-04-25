Sanker Selected by New Orleans Saints in 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Virginia safety Jonas Sanker (Charlottesville, Va.) was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. He was the 93rd overall player selected in the draft.

Sanker is the first UVA safety to be drafted since 2019, when Juan Thornhill was chosen in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sanker is a two-time First Team All-ACC selection at safety, and in 2024 was also an All-America honorable mention according to Phil Steele. For his career, Sanker appeared in 43 games, starting in 33, and totaled 273 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 17 pass breakups.