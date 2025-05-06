Smotherman is the Recipient of CSCCa’s Highest Honor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Virginia Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach, Adam Smotherman, was presented with the title of Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCa) at its annual convention in Indianapolis on Tuesday (May 6).

Currently, there are only 265 individuals with this level of certification and corresponding title of distinction. It is the highest honor that can be achieved in the strength and conditioning coaching profession. It represents professionalism, knowledge, experience, expertise, as well as longevity in the field.

“Coach Smotherman is a leader in his field and is highly respected by his peers and co-workers, said Dr. Pat Ivey, CSCCa Board President. “He has dedicated his life and career to the field of collegiate strength & conditioning, entitling him to receive the prestigious honor of being recognized as a Master Strength and Conditioning Coach. It is a pleasure to have Adam as a member of the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches association.”

To be eligible for the distinction, a candidate must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, be a currently practicing, full-time strength and conditioning coach of a collegiate or professional athletic team, hold current membership in the CSCCa, hold the CSCCA’s certification – SCCC (Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified) and a strength and conditioning coach of a collegiate, and/or professional athletic team for a minimum of 12 years.

Smotherman is in his fourth season at Virginia and was Fralin Family Head Coach Tony Elliott’s first hire upon his arrival to Charlottesville in 2021. Prior to UVA, Smotherman spent nine seasons on the Clemson football strength and conditioning staff. His tenure at Clemson included nine seasons (2013-21) as a full-time coach and one year (2011-12) as a graduate assistant. Smotherman previously worked as the assistant director of strength and conditioning at Furman from 2012-13. He interned in the weight room at his alma mater, Vanderbilt, in 2011 after he was a four-year letterman and multi-year starter at defensive tackle for the Commodores.