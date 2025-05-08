Virginia Opens 2025 NCAA Championship Friday Hosting LIU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The fifth-seeded Virginia women’s lacrosse team (11-6) is set to open its campaign in the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship on Friday (May 9) when they host LIU (11-7) in the first round of the tournament. First draw from Klöckner Stadium is set for 3 p.m.

Duke (12-5) and James Madison (14-4) will play in the second game starting at approximately 6 p.m.

The winners of Friday’s games will meet in the second round on Sunday, May 11, at Klöckner Stadium.

HOW TO WATCH

All three games of the Charlottesville Regional will be streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Links for the live stats and live stream are available on VirginiaSports.com

NCAA FIRST ROUND TICKET & PARKING INFORMATION

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $15 for reserved seating, and student tickets are $5. They go on sale Monday, May 5, beginning at 9 a.m. Fans may purchase tickets in advance via UVAtix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics ticket office (434-924-8821). Fans may also purchase tickets at the Klöckner Stadium box office starting one hour prior to the event.

Free parking is available in the John Paul Jones South and West Lots

VIRGINIA NOTES

Virginia has not lost a game to a team ranked outside the top-20 this season and has wins against two of the three teams in the Charlottesville regional, winning at JMU 14-11 and at home against Duke 16-11

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica was voted the 2025 ACC Midfielder of the Year. Galica leads the ACC and is 11th in the nation in draw controls at 9.41 per game. She has already set the UVA single-season record (160) and single-game record (17) for draw controls and has moved into the program’s top-five in draws in just her second season

Galica also ranks second on the team in goals (40). She had a streak of six-straight games scoring at least a hat trick snapped in the ACC Quarterfinal game against BC

Second-team All-ACC attacker Jenna DiNardo leads the team in goals (46, 2.71 per game). DiNardo has the longest active goal-scoring streak on the team, having scored in each of the last 10 games She has 10 hat tricks this year and has scored two or more goals in 14 of the team’s 17 contests

DiNardo is taking 6.88 shots per game, top on the team and has a .500 shooting percentage on free positions

First-team All-ACC attacker Madison Alaimo leads the team in points (69, 4.06 per game)

Alaimo ranks third in the ACC and 11th in the nation in assists per game (2.88) Her 49 assists this season ranks third most in program history

Sophomore attacker Addi Foster is the only player on the team to have a point in every game this season. Foster has had a breakout year with 36 goals and 16 assists for 52 points. Foster appeared in 16 games last season, scoring three goals with five assists

Foster is the most efficient shooter on the team, ranking second in the ACC and 18th in the nation with a .571 shooting percentage

Junior defender Nicole Cruthirds scored her first career goal (one her first career shot) in the ACC quarterfinal game against BC. She is the 10th Cavalier to score their first career goal this season

VIRGINIA IN THE NCAA WOMEN’S LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIP