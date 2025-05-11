Virginia’s Season Ends In NCAA Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 seed Virginia women’s lacrosse team (12-7) suffered a 17-9 loss against Duke (14-5) in a second-round game of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship played at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Duke scored in the opening minute of the game, but sophomore midfielder Kate Galica responded less than a minute later to tie the game 1-1. Duke scored twice to take a 3-1 lead. Virginia twice pulled to within a goal in the first quarter, on scores from sophomores Corey White and Jenna DiNardo, with the score at 4-3 heading into the final minute of the opening period. Duke scored twice in that final minute to build a 6-3 lead and then added two more goals in the first five minutes of the second to lead 8-3. Back-to-back scores from DiNardo and sophomore Addi Foster made it 8-5 at halftime, the closest the Cavaliers would come the rest of the game.

Duke went on a 4-1 run to start the second half, building a 12-6 advantage with nine minutes remaining in the third. Another set of back-to-back scores from DiNardo and Foster narrowed the gap to 12-8, but Duke went on a 4-0 run to take a 16-8 lead. Galica scored UVA’s lone goal of the fourth with 4:24 left in the game.

Galica and DiNardo each scored a hat trick, with Foster scoring twice.

Duke’s Callie Hem (7) and Bella Goodwin (6) combined to score 13 of the Blue Devils’ 17 goals.

The Cavaliers were the No. 5 national seed in the tournament and the top seed in the Charlottesville Regional. Duke was not nationally seeded and was the No. 3 seed in the regional.

Duke advances to play at 4-seed Florida on Thursday, May 16.

FROM HEAD COACH SONIA LAMONICA

“We really battled hard. I think over the course of the game, that started to wear down, and we started to make uncharacteristic decisions. The loose balls, the 50-50 plays, we came up short as the game went on. I think it started with the draws a little bit which led to a lot of D-possessions and not as many as we would have liked on offense.”

On the Seniors

“They’ve been incredible. They’ve really galvanized the culture of this team and the way that they love each other, the way that they support each other, the spirit that they bring, support that they have for one another. I know there’s a lot of pride in wearing the UVA Jersey across your chest. Our leaders carry that legacy, and know how important that is, and they’ve just left a remarkable mark on this program that is a legacy.”

