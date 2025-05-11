Waco-Bound Hoos Shining in Postseason

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The first University of Virginia men’s tennis player to finish his singles match Saturday was freshman Keegan Rice. He won in straight sets at No. 3 singles to give No. 7 seed UVA a 2-0 lead over No. 10 seed Arizona in their NCAA tournament’s third round.

Then came another challenge for Rice, a Canadian who’s from Regina, the provincial capital of Saskatchewan.

“I think for all tennis players, it’s way more nerve-wracking to be watching than playing, because you have no control,” Rice said. “I think that’s what lots of tennis players love about the sport, that you have control of your match, but now in this team atmosphere and team environment, you play your match, you do your work, and you focus on yourself when you’re on court, and then once you’re off court you have to pour all of your energy into your teammates, who you love.”

On a virtually cloudless afternoon at the Virginia Tennis Facility, graduate student James Hopper won at No. 4 singles to extend the Wahoos’ lead to 3-0, but the Wildcats rallied for victories at Nos. 1 and 5. For the Hoos to eliminate Arizona, they would need another win, from sophomore Dylan Dietrich at No. 2 or junior Mans Dahlberg at No. 6.

Dietrich reached the finish line first, rallying to defeat Jay Friend in three sets Saturday, but Dahlberg might well have clinched the victory for Virginia had his teammate lost. Dahlberg was leading Casper Christensen 5-3 in the third set when Dietrich completed his comeback against Friend.

“Towards the end I started to feel better,” UVA head coach Andres Pedroso said, “but these matches can flip on us in a heartbeat. They can flip on anything, on one point, so you’re never really totally secure”

Friend, who’s ranked No. 6 nationally, led 5-2 in the third and final set. Dietrich, unfazed, won five straight games to send the Hoos to the NCAA quarterfinals for the 18th time in the past 20 tournaments.

Dietrich, who dropped the first set 6-1, needed a tiebreaker to win the second. Late in that set, he said, he noticed Friend was struggling on key points. “I basically told myself that, OK, he failed in the second set at closing me out, so let’s just make it as tough as possible for him.”

Also, said Dietrich, who’s from Zurich, Switzerland, “I felt like maybe physically I was a little fitter than him. I was a little bit more patient because of that, and in the end that helped me.”

Rice and the other Cavaliers who weren’t still playing cheered on Dietrich, who’s ranked No. 32 in singles, as he gained momentum against Friend.

“I just saw great energy from him,” Rice said, “and every single point he made his opponent work and that really paid off in the long run.”

Pedroso said: “Just an incredible mental effort by Dylan, and it’s what we talk about all year long. It’s just about playing complete matches and not letting the score faze you or how well the other guy’s playing.”