Hoos Thriving on Pressure in Stretch Run

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the top of the ninth inning, the ball settled into center-fielder Aidan Teel’s glove Sunday afternoon, and Virginia celebrated a three-game sweep of Miami, a team that arrived at Disharoon Park on Friday having won five straight ACC series.

It took longer than expected, but the Wahoos (30-16 overall, 14-10 ACC) have become the force the college baseball world predicted they would be this season.

Since losing to Liberty on April 15, UVA has won 10 of 11 games. Six weeks ago, the Hoos had an RPI ranking in the 90s. After sweeping the Hurricanes (32-21, 14-12), Virginia is No. 60 in the RPI.

With four regular-season games remaining, plus at least one in the ACC tournament, UVA is no longer such a long shot to make the NCAA tournament.

“We’ve used this phrase for about three weeks now: playoff baseball,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said, “and when you’re in the playoffs, if you don’t win, you go home. And that’s the situation we put ourselves in.”

UVA’s final ACC home series drew large, enthusiastic crowds to Disharoon Park, and the fans saw three entertaining games. The Hoos won 6-1 on Friday; 10-9 on Saturday, when they rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth; and 8-6 on Sunday.

The Hurricane Warning has been canceled ⚔️#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/djiZRpYipK — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) May 11, 2025

“I’m just excited for [the players],” O’Connor said. “This is their experience. I say it all the time to them, but they have a baseball program at the University of Virginia not for Brian O’Connor to coach in. It’s for these young men to have an opportunity to have an incredible experience. So I’m excited for them, for the baseball that they’ve been playing down the stretch run here.”

The Cavaliers have been approaching every ACC series like an NCAA super regional, sophomore Henry Ford said, and every midweek game like an NCAA regional.

“It’s do or die,” said Ford, who homered twice Sunday, “and that’s how we’re playing, and I think that that’s been big for us.”

The Hoos are “very, very determined and playing with a lot of spirit,” O’Connor said Saturday, “and it’s great to see and fun to be around. I feel like this is the Virginia baseball that we’ve been hunting for, for most of the year.”