Michael Crowder Named Director of Culture Formation and Alumni Engagement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Monday (May 12) the addition of UVA alum Michael Crowder as director of culture formation and alumni engagement.

Crowder returns to his alma mater after serving as the managing director – culture formation and program development at Longwood University for the 2024-25 season under former head coach and current UVA associate head coach Griff Aldrich.

Crowder joined the Lancer basketball staff after serving in a mentorship role with the team while also working with Young Life programs in Southside Virginia.

Crowder connected with Longwood’s men’s basketball in 2020 and spent time as a character coach over the next three years, providing mentorship and guidance for players and coaches to help balance athletics, academics and personal matters. In that capacity, he helped the coaching staff integrate character-building initiatives into the basketball program.

“We are thrilled to add Michael to our men’s basketball staff,” Odom said. “He made a significant impact at Longwood, transforming the lives of student-athletes, coaches and support staff over the past seven years with his expertise in leadership, mentorship, character and team building, guidance and culture.”

Since 2016, Crowder has worked with Young Life, leading and developing programs throughout Southside Virginia. Primarily, he worked on the Longwood and nearby Hampden-Sydney College campuses while planning and executing events and recruiting and training volunteer leaders.

Crowder and wife, Liz, and have two sons, Jack and Henry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in religious studies from the University of Virginia.