Cavaliers Head To Virginia Tech For Regular Season Finale

LEADING OFF

Cavalier shortstop Eric Becker was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the nation’s best shortstop. Becker currently leads the Cavaliers in doubles (20), runs scored (51), RBIs (44), total bases (112) and slugging percentage (.612). The shortstop is one of four Cavaliers to start all 46 games for Virginia this season.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Virginia is riding a six-game win streak after sweeping the Miami Hurricanes on Senior Weekend. The six-game heater is the longest winning streak for the Hoos since winning nine straight to open the 2024 season.

UVA also enters the weekend having homered in 17 straight games dating back to April 6 at NC State. The 17-game streak is the longest by the Hoos in the Brian O’Connor era.

March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.

Entering the weekend, 17 of UVA’s 30 wins on the season are of the comeback variety, including Saturday’s instant classic walk-off win against Miami.

UVA is 20-5 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.