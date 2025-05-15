ACC Rowing Championship Next for No. 13 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 13 Virginia competes at the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Rowing Championship on Friday and Saturday (May 16-17) on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, S.C.

Virginia is the No. 4 seed in the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four. The Cavaliers are the No. 5 seed in the Third Varsity Eight and No. 6 seed in the Second Varsity Four. The seeds are determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Last year, Virginia won the Third Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Four en route to its runner-up finish at the ACC Championship.

The 2025 ACC Rowing Championship starts Friday, May 16 at 8:05 a.m. with the Third Varsity Eight, followed by the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four. There will be two heats of each event.

On Saturday, May 17, the Petite Final will be held prior to the Grand Final of each event with action set to begin at 8:05 a.m. The order of events includes the Third Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Four, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight.

Seven ACC teams are ranked in the latest Pocock/CRCA Coaches Poll with No. 1 Stanford, No. 9 California, No. 12 Syracuse, No. 13 Virginia, No. 18 Duke, No. 23 Clemson and No. 25 North Carolina. Virginia. Additionally, Miami and Notre Dame received votes.

ACC Network Extra coverage is available for the prelims on Friday and the finals on Saturday. Fans are permitted to attend the championship and admission is free.

Virginia Probable Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Kate McGee, 6: Flynn Greene, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Jenna Hajji, 3: Elsa Hartman, 2: Sky Dahl, Bow: Meagan Goldsmith

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Paige Loh, 6: Sydney Fratamico, 5: Paula Lutz, 4: Teagan Orth, 3: Savanna Fox, 2: Lindsay O’Neil, Bow: Lila Henn

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Savannah Cogan, 7: Anna Schrieber, 6: Katie Rapaglia, 5: Claire Lingle, 4: Reilly Katz, 3: Ryleigh Katstra, 2: Abby Grace McGowan, Bow: Maggie Warren

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Alyssa Fikkers, 3: Hannah Hill, 2: Claudia Kerry-Roger; Bow: Helene Dimitrijev

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Emeline Daley, 3: Skylar Gash, 2: Ayla O’Neill; Bow: Riley Richardson

Schedule of Events

Friday, May 16 – Prelims

Time – Event

8:05 a.m. – III Varsity Eight (Heat 1)

8:15 a.m. – III Varsity Eight (Heat 2)

8:30 a.m. – I Varsity Eight (Heat 1)

8:40 a.m. – I Varsity Eight (Heat 2)

8:55 a.m. – II Varsity Eight (Heat 1)

9:05 a.m. – II Varsity Eight (Heat 2)

9:20 a.m. – I Varsity Four (Heat 1)

9:30 a.m. – I Varsity Four (Heat 2)

9:45 a.m. – II Varsity Four (Heat 1)

9:55 a.m. – II Varsity Four (Heat 2)

Saturday, May 17 – Finals

Time – Event

8:05 a.m. – III Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

8:15 a.m. – III Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

8:30 a.m. – II Varsity Four (Petite Final)

8:40 a.m. – II Varsity Four (Grand Final)

8:55 a.m. – I Varsity Four (Petite Final)

9:05 a.m. – I Varsity Four (Grand Final)

9:20 a.m. – II Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

9:30 a.m. – II Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

9:45 a.m. – I Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

9:55 a.m. – I Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

10:30 a.m. – Awards Ceremony