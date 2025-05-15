Virginia Set to to Face TCU Friday in NCAA Quarterfinals

WAO, Texas – The Virginia men’s tennis team (23-7) will square off against the No. 2 seed TCU (25-3) in the quarterfinals of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tennis Team Championship on Friday (May 16) at 5 p.m. ET at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The winner of the match will face either the 3-seed Texas (28-4) or UCLA (19-8) in the semifinals on Saturday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The NCAA Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final will stream on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Individual court streams will also be available on ESPN+

Live scoring will be available through iOnCourt

VIRGINIA & NCAA TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavaliers are looking for their seventh NCAA title. UVA most recently won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2022 and 2023

This is Virginia’s 21st straight NCAA Championship appearance

The Cavaliers have reached the quarterfinals in 18 of the last 20 championships

Virginia is the No. 7 seed in this year’s championship

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia is the No. 4 ranked team in the latest ITA Team Rankings but is the No. 7 seed

The Cavaliers defeated the No. 10 seed Arizona 4-2 in Charlottesville in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals

Virginia has logged 10 wins this season against opponents that are currently in the top 30 of the ITA Team Rankings. The Cavaliers hold two wins over the then-No. 1 ranked team in the rankings (Texas, Wake Forest)

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team in singles wins this year with 23. He has a 23-8 overall singles record with a 17-5 mark in dual matches. He is 11-2 playing on court two and is one of two Cavaliers in the ITA Singles Rankings, coming in at No. 32

ACC Freshman of the Year Rafael Jódar is the highest ranked singles player in the ACC, coming in at No. 4 in the rankings. He has an 18-3 overall singles record this year with a 14-2 record playing on the top singles court

UVA holds a 20-5 record on the top singles court this season

Junior Mans Dahlberg is on a nine-match win streak in singles (in completed matches). He is second on the team in singles wins this season with 22

Dahlberg has an 8-3 singles record on court five this year and a 7-3 mark on court six

Freshman Jangjun Kim holds a 16-6 singles record in dual matches this season. He is 8-3 on court five and 6-1 on court six

Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins this year with 15. The pair are one of three ranked Cavalier doubles teams, appearing at No. 31 in the ITA Doubles Rankings

Graduate student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice are the highest ranked Cavalier doubles team, coming in at No. 23. They are second on the team in doubles wins with 11. The pair have a 6-3 record playing on the top doubles court

Hopper and Jódar are the final Cavalier doubles team in the rankings, coming in at No. 89

SCOUTING TCU