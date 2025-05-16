Strong Competition Continues for Virginia on Day 2 of ACC Outdoor Championships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams completed the second day of action at the 2025 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday (May 16) at Kentner Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. as three Cavaliers including Peter Djan, Alex Leath and Maya Rollins qualified to their event finals.

After two days of competition, the Virginia women sit in fifth place with 20 points while the men are in ninth place with 13 points. Seven events on the women’s side and eighth events on the men’s side have been scored of the total 21 events.

High Hurdlers to the Finals

Maya Rollins kickstarted the competition on the track for the Cavaliers with a second-place finish in the women’s 100-meter hurdles clocking 13.33 (+0.4). Winning her heat, Rollins earned an automatic bid to Saturday’s final.

With her time, Rollins moves up to No.3 all-time in program history while also taking down the Virginia freshman record in the event which previously stood at 13.67 by Ciara Leonard in 2016.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Peter Djan ran his way to the final clocking a new personal best of 13.87 (+1.2). Djan moves up to No.2 all-time in program history just behind Adams Abdulrazaaq’s 13.66 from 2011.

Despite finishing third in his heat, Djan’s time was good for eighth overall to earn the final time qualifying spot.

Not far behind Djan was Jeremiah Wilson in 10th place with his time of 13.95 (+1.2). Wilson’s time was good for a new personal best while bettering his Virginia No.6 all-time mark.

The women’s 100-meter hurdles final is set for 6:10 p.m. just ahead of the men’s 110-meter hurdles at 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Survive and Advance

Alex Leath advanced in the men’s 800-meters crossing the line in a season best time of 1:49.17.

Leath had a strong close in the final 100-meters of the race to finish third in his heat and seventh overall.

With his time, Leath secured the second of two time qualifying positions to the final.

The men’s 800-meter final is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

All-ACC for Estel Valeanu

In the women’s shot put competition, Estel Valeanu finished fifth throwing for 16.47m/54-0.50 to earn second team All-ACC accolades.

Valeanu recorded her furthest mark of the day on her fifth appearance in the ring.

The senior came back from a 10th place finish in the women’s hammer throw where she threw for 56.43m/185-1 just 24 hours prior.

Her weekend does not stop there as she is also entered in the discus competition set to take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Combined Events Update

Henry Sullivan was resilient in the men’s decathlon scoring a total of 6533 points to finish in eighth place and earn an important team point.

To kickstart the second day of action, Sullivan finished second in the 110-meter hurdles crossing the line in 14.65. He was not too far off his personal best in the event of 14.41.

In the discus, Sullivan recorded his furthest mark of the competition on his first attempt throwing for 33.95m/111-4.

Sullivan cleared 4.10m/13-5.25 on his third attempt at the height before missing the bar at 4.20m/13-9.25 to ultimately finish eighth overall.

In the javelin, Sullivan threw 39.67m/130-2 on his opening attempt before recording his furthest mark of the day on his second trip down the runway launching one out 42.65m/139-11.

To finish off the two day competition, Sullivan powered through 1500-meters to record a personal best clocking 4:57.22.

Through 10 events, Sullivan recorded personal best marks in the long jump (6.12m), high jump (1.77m), 400m (50.34) and 1500-meters (4:57.22).

More Performances

Annie Jackson ran a strong race in the women’s 800-meters crossing the line in a new personal best of 2:05.50. Her time ranks ninth all-time in program history.

Sarah Akpan narrowly missed qualifying in the women’s 100-meters clocking 11.46 (+0.9). Jade Ofotan of Georgia Tech took eighth place over Akpan in ninth 11.458 to 11.460.

Akpan is already qualified in the women’s 200-meters and the final is set to take place at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday.

In the men’s 100-meter dash, Peter Djan crossed the line in a new personal best of 10.45 (+0.5). With his time, Djan ties Reuben Jones’s time if 10.45 from 2008 at No.2 in program history.

Caleb Holman scored a point in the men’s long jump with an eighth-place finish. Holman leapt out 7.27m/23-10.25 to tie his teammate and fellow competitor in this competition, Heldi Valikaj at No.4 freshman all-time in program history.

Justin Rogers cleared a season-best 5.06m/16-7.25 in the men’s pole vault.



The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. In men’s and women’s track and field, the points are awarded to the team that finishes highest at the ACC Championships. While two opportunities remain to earn points (track & field and baseball), Virginia has already clinched the title with 13 points to Virginia Tech’s 6.



Up Next:

The ACC Outdoor Championships will resume tomorrow (May 16) for the final day of competition beginning with women’s javelin throw at 11 a.m. while events on the track are set to being at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s 4×100-meter relay.