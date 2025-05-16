Virginia Falls 4-3 in NCAA Quarterfinals to TCU in Waco

WACO, Texas – The Virginia men’s tennis team’s season ended on Friday (May 16), falling to the No. 2 seed TCU 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship at the Hurd Tennis Center.

TCU (26-3) took the doubles point before Virginia (23-8) added singles wins on the top two courts to take a 2-1 lead. The Horned Frogs picked up wins on courts three and five to retake the lead before the Cavaliers tied the match with a victory on court four. TCU clinched the victory with a three-set win on court six.

Doubles courts one and three ended within just seconds of each other to start the match. Freshmen Rafael Jódar and Roy Horovitz broke serve to win 6-4 against Duncan Chan and Albert Pedrico on doubles court three. Right after, TCU picked up a 6-4 victory on the top doubles court. On doubles court two, junior Mans Dahlberg and sophomore Dylan Dietrich trailed 3-0 but rallied to force a tiebreak. In the tiebreaker, TCU took the last four points of the match to win 7-6 (4), clinching the doubles point to take an early 1-0 lead.

TCU and Virginia each won three first sets to open singles play.

Dietrich got the Cavaliers on the board, defeating No. 10 Pedro Vives 6-3, 6-3 on court two.

Jódar gave the Cavaliers the lead shortly after with a 6-4, 6-3 victory on the top singles court over No. 8 Jack Pinnington.

On court five, Dahlberg saved two match points in the second set, but Albert Pedrico took the match on his third match point, coming away with a 6-3, 6-4 win.

TCU retook the lead the lead from Virginia just moments after on court three. Freshman Keegan Rice trailed Lui Maxted 6-4, 3-1 but rallied to even the second set at 5. Maxted broke serve in the next game before serving it out to win 6-4, 7-5.

The match came down to courts four and six. On court four, graduate student James Hopper won the first set against No. 95 Cooper Woestendick 6-3, but Woestendick took the second set 6-3 to force a decider. In the final set, Hopper got the early break and ran away with the match, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to tie the match at three.

On court six, freshman Jangjun Kim split sets with Duncan Chan. In the deciding set, Kim broke to go up 2-1, but Chan broke later in the set to tie the decider at 4. Chan held serve in the next game before breaking Kim’s serve to win the match, clinching the victory for the Horned Frogs.

FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO

“Congratulations to the TCU Horned Frogs. There’s a reason why they’re the defending champs, and they hung tough at the very end till the very last point, and just too good from them. But our guys fought like absolute warriors until the very end, and this team stuck together no matter what happened, and that’s what we do. That’s what this program does. That’s our tradition, that’s our history. So many players before us have done it, and these guys are carrying on the tradition and the legacy. I’m so proud of them for doing it.”

MATCH NOTES