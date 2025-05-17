Virginia Finishes Second at ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 13 Virginia used a pair of second-place finishes in the top two races to finished second overall at the 2025 ACC Rowing Championship on Saturday (May 17) on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, S.C.

Virginia placed second in the Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight, fourth in the Second Varsity Four, fifth in the Third Varsity Eight and seventh in the Varsity Four.

“What an exciting inaugural new ACC regatta!, UVA head coach Wesley Ng said. “I’m incredibly proud of the total team effort and the commitment of the athletes to one another and UVA. Coming into the regatta seeded fourth as a team and coming out second is an outcome that is special and rare in our sport. I’m deeply thankful for the efforts of our coaching and support team and the yearlong effort of our student-athletes.

“The ACC has shown great speed all year and I’m hopeful that we will get a chance to demonstrate our speed at the NCAA Championships later this month.”

No. 1 Stanford won its first ACC Championship with 132 points. Virginia finished second with 106 points followed by Syracuse (104), California (102), Duke (89), North Carolina (68), Clemson (67), SMU (50), Notre Dame (50), Louisville (39), Miami (34), Boston College (17).

Stanford dominated the Varsity Eight race with an ACC record time of 5:58.627. The Cavaliers turned in an inspiring second-place finish with a time of 6:08.200 to secure second in the team standings. California (6:09.550) finished third followed by Syracuse (6:13.804), Duke (6:20.507) and Clemson (6:23.657).

UVA’s Second Varsity Eight raced to the runner-up finish behind Stanford 6:08.550-6:14.900. Syracuse placed third at 6:21.327 followed by Duke (6:23.517), SMU (6:28.780) and California (6:29.873).

The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Four placed fourth. Stanford (6:58.444) won the race followed by California (7:05.754), North Carolina (7:07.248), Virginia (7:08.794, Duke (7:13.094) and Syracuse (7:17.404).

UVA’s Third Varsity Eight finished fifth at 6:34.649 behind Stanford (6:27.126), Notre Dame (6:32.719), California (6:33.889) and Syracuse (6:34.433). North Carolina (6:38.199) placed sixth.

UVA’s Varsity Four won its petite final to place seventh overall. The Cavaliers sprinted to the race win with a time of 7:13.476. Notre Dame (7:20.436) placed second followed by SMU (7:20.656), Boston College (7:21.059), Miami (7:30.646) and Louisville (7:31.526).

Virginia’s Jenna Hajji, Sheila Joyce and Skylar Dahl were named All-ACC First Team, while coxswain Brie Joe was named to the second team.

The NCAA Rowing Championships are set for May 30-June 1 on Lake Mercer in West Windsor, N.J. The NCAA DI Rowing Selection Show is set for Tuesday, May 20 at 5 p.m. on NCAA.com.

2025 All-ACC Rowing Team

ACC Coach of the Year: Derek Byrnes, Stanford

ACC Newcomer of the Year: Sarah Marriott, Stanford

ACC Crew of the Year: Stanford Varsity Eight

First Team

Honor Warburg, Stanford (coxswain)

Iris Klok, Stanford

Celia Dupre, Stanford

Luise Bachmann, Stanford

Jenna Hajji, Virginia

Sheila Joyce, Virginia

Skylar Dahl, Virginia

Ellie-Kate Hutchinson, Syracuse

Minou Bouman, California

Second Team

Brie Joe, Virginia (coxswain)

Alice Baker, Stanford

Aphrodite Gioulekas, Syracuse

Zoe Acosta, Syracuse

Julia Hunt Davis, California

Ella Wheeler, California

Lena Mills, Duke

Carmer Sagues, North Carolina

Elizabeth Mueller, Clemson

Third Team

Caleigh Grimes, Syracuse (coxswain)

Chloe Zollman, Duke

Sydney Hebert, North Carolina

Georgie Ericsson, Clemson

Paige Horton, SMU

Natalie Hoefer, Notre Dame

Kaylie Leonard, Louisville

Aaliah Dawson, Miami

Rachele Papineau, Boston College

Third Varsity Eight Grand Final

1. Stanford, 6:27.126, 2. Notre Dame, 6:32.719, 3. California, 6:33.889, 4. Syracuse, 6:34.433, 5. Virginia, 6:34.649, 6. North Carolina, 6:38.199

Second Varsity Four Grand Final

1. Stanford, 6:58.444, 2. California, 7:05.754, 3. North Carolina, 7:07.248, 4. Virginia, 7:08.794, 5. Duke, 7:13.094, 6. Syracuse, 7:17.404

Varsity Four Petite Final

1. Virginia, 7:13.476, 2. Notre Dame, 7:20.436, 3. SMU, 7:20.656, 4. Boston College, 7:21.059, 5. Miami, 7:30.646, 6. Louisville, 7:31.526

Second Varsity Eight Grand Final

1. Stanford, 6:08.550, 2. Virginia, 6:14.900, 3. Syracuse, 6:21.327, 4. Duke, 6:23.517, 5. SMU, 6:28.780, 6. California, 6:29.873

Varsity Eight Grand Final

1. Stanford, 5:58.627, 2. Virginia, 6:08.200, 3. California, 6:09.550, 4. Syracuse, 6:13.804, 5. Duke, 6:20.507, 6. Clemson, 6:23.657

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Kate McGee, 6: Flynn Greene, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Jenna Hajji, 3: Elsa Hartman, 2: Sky Dahl, Bow: Meagan Goldsmith

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Paige Loh, 6: Sydney Fratamico, 5: Paula Lutz, 4: Teagan Orth, 3: Savanna Fox, 2: Lindsay O’Neil, Bow: Lila Henn

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Savannah Cogan, 7: Anna Schrieber, 6: Katie Rapaglia, 5: Claire Lingle, 4: Reilly Katz, 3: Ryleigh Katstra, 2: Abby Grace McGowan, Bow: Maggie Warren

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Alyssa Fikkers, 3: Hannah Hill, 2: Claudia Kerry-Roger; Bow: Helene Dimitrijev

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Emeline Daley, 3: Skylar Gash, 2: Ayla O’Neill; Bow: Riley Richardson