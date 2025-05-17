Virginia Finishes Second at ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 13 Virginia used a pair of second-place finishes in the top two races to finished second overall at the 2025 ACC Rowing Championship on Saturday (May 17) on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, S.C.
Virginia placed second in the Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight, fourth in the Second Varsity Four, fifth in the Third Varsity Eight and seventh in the Varsity Four.
“What an exciting inaugural new ACC regatta!, UVA head coach Wesley Ng said. “I’m incredibly proud of the total team effort and the commitment of the athletes to one another and UVA. Coming into the regatta seeded fourth as a team and coming out second is an outcome that is special and rare in our sport. I’m deeply thankful for the efforts of our coaching and support team and the yearlong effort of our student-athletes.
“The ACC has shown great speed all year and I’m hopeful that we will get a chance to demonstrate our speed at the NCAA Championships later this month.”
No. 1 Stanford won its first ACC Championship with 132 points. Virginia finished second with 106 points followed by Syracuse (104), California (102), Duke (89), North Carolina (68), Clemson (67), SMU (50), Notre Dame (50), Louisville (39), Miami (34), Boston College (17).
Stanford dominated the Varsity Eight race with an ACC record time of 5:58.627. The Cavaliers turned in an inspiring second-place finish with a time of 6:08.200 to secure second in the team standings. California (6:09.550) finished third followed by Syracuse (6:13.804), Duke (6:20.507) and Clemson (6:23.657).
UVA’s Second Varsity Eight raced to the runner-up finish behind Stanford 6:08.550-6:14.900. Syracuse placed third at 6:21.327 followed by Duke (6:23.517), SMU (6:28.780) and California (6:29.873).
The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Four placed fourth. Stanford (6:58.444) won the race followed by California (7:05.754), North Carolina (7:07.248), Virginia (7:08.794, Duke (7:13.094) and Syracuse (7:17.404).
UVA’s Third Varsity Eight finished fifth at 6:34.649 behind Stanford (6:27.126), Notre Dame (6:32.719), California (6:33.889) and Syracuse (6:34.433). North Carolina (6:38.199) placed sixth.
UVA’s Varsity Four won its petite final to place seventh overall. The Cavaliers sprinted to the race win with a time of 7:13.476. Notre Dame (7:20.436) placed second followed by SMU (7:20.656), Boston College (7:21.059), Miami (7:30.646) and Louisville (7:31.526).
Virginia’s Jenna Hajji, Sheila Joyce and Skylar Dahl were named All-ACC First Team, while coxswain Brie Joe was named to the second team.
The NCAA Rowing Championships are set for May 30-June 1 on Lake Mercer in West Windsor, N.J. The NCAA DI Rowing Selection Show is set for Tuesday, May 20 at 5 p.m. on NCAA.com.
2025 All-ACC Rowing Team
ACC Coach of the Year: Derek Byrnes, Stanford
ACC Newcomer of the Year: Sarah Marriott, Stanford
ACC Crew of the Year: Stanford Varsity Eight
First Team
Honor Warburg, Stanford (coxswain)
Iris Klok, Stanford
Celia Dupre, Stanford
Luise Bachmann, Stanford
Jenna Hajji, Virginia
Sheila Joyce, Virginia
Skylar Dahl, Virginia
Ellie-Kate Hutchinson, Syracuse
Minou Bouman, California
Second Team
Brie Joe, Virginia (coxswain)
Alice Baker, Stanford
Aphrodite Gioulekas, Syracuse
Zoe Acosta, Syracuse
Julia Hunt Davis, California
Ella Wheeler, California
Lena Mills, Duke
Carmer Sagues, North Carolina
Elizabeth Mueller, Clemson
Third Team
Caleigh Grimes, Syracuse (coxswain)
Chloe Zollman, Duke
Sydney Hebert, North Carolina
Georgie Ericsson, Clemson
Paige Horton, SMU
Natalie Hoefer, Notre Dame
Kaylie Leonard, Louisville
Aaliah Dawson, Miami
Rachele Papineau, Boston College
Third Varsity Eight Grand Final
1. Stanford, 6:27.126, 2. Notre Dame, 6:32.719, 3. California, 6:33.889, 4. Syracuse, 6:34.433, 5. Virginia, 6:34.649, 6. North Carolina, 6:38.199
Second Varsity Four Grand Final
1. Stanford, 6:58.444, 2. California, 7:05.754, 3. North Carolina, 7:07.248, 4. Virginia, 7:08.794, 5. Duke, 7:13.094, 6. Syracuse, 7:17.404
Varsity Four Petite Final
1. Virginia, 7:13.476, 2. Notre Dame, 7:20.436, 3. SMU, 7:20.656, 4. Boston College, 7:21.059, 5. Miami, 7:30.646, 6. Louisville, 7:31.526
Second Varsity Eight Grand Final
1. Stanford, 6:08.550, 2. Virginia, 6:14.900, 3. Syracuse, 6:21.327, 4. Duke, 6:23.517, 5. SMU, 6:28.780, 6. California, 6:29.873
Varsity Eight Grand Final
1. Stanford, 5:58.627, 2. Virginia, 6:08.200, 3. California, 6:09.550, 4. Syracuse, 6:13.804, 5. Duke, 6:20.507, 6. Clemson, 6:23.657
Virginia Lineups
Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Kate McGee, 6: Flynn Greene, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Jenna Hajji, 3: Elsa Hartman, 2: Sky Dahl, Bow: Meagan Goldsmith
Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Paige Loh, 6: Sydney Fratamico, 5: Paula Lutz, 4: Teagan Orth, 3: Savanna Fox, 2: Lindsay O’Neil, Bow: Lila Henn
Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Savannah Cogan, 7: Anna Schrieber, 6: Katie Rapaglia, 5: Claire Lingle, 4: Reilly Katz, 3: Ryleigh Katstra, 2: Abby Grace McGowan, Bow: Maggie Warren
Varsity Four: Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Alyssa Fikkers, 3: Hannah Hill, 2: Claudia Kerry-Roger; Bow: Helene Dimitrijev
Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Emeline Daley, 3: Skylar Gash, 2: Ayla O’Neill; Bow: Riley Richardson