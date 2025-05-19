Hoos Looking to Continue Surge in Durham

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — If history is any guide, the University of Virginia baseball team should not have to sweat out the NCAA tournament selection show.

Heading into the ACC tournament, which starts Tuesday in Durham, N.C., UVA is 32-17 overall and 16-11 in conference play. The Cavaliers won 12 of their final 14 regular-season games. They won six of their nine ACC series, including the last four, to finish sixth in the league, a game and a half behind regular-season champion Georgia Tech.

ACC teams with similar résumés, Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor noted Monday at Disharoon Park, traditionally have received NCAA tournament invitations. Even so, the Wahoos say their approach will not change this week.

“We’re just going to keep going one game at a time, and the rest will play out,” pitcher Jay Woolfolk said.

The Hoos left for Durham after practicing at the Dish on Monday. The No. 6 seed in the single-elimination ACC tournament, Virginia has a first-round bye and will watch the Tuesday night game between No. 11 seed Notre Dame (32-2) and No. 14 seed Boston College (26-28) with interest.

UVA will face the winner at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park for the right to take on No. 3 seed North Carolina (39-12) in the quarterfinals Friday night.

“We’re not really focused on what’s out of our control with the NCAA committee,” catcher Jacob Ference said, “but we’re going into Durham looking to play some really great baseball and play Virginia baseball like we have been recently. And it all starts Wednesday.”

For the past month, the Hoos’ mantra has been playoff baseball. They’ve treated every midweek game as if it’s part of an NCAA regional and every ACC series like it’s an NCAA super regional.

That approach has “served this team very well,” O’Connor said, “and Wednesday night’s not going to be any different. Wednesday night starts an opportunity to win an ACC championship, and that’s where our focus needs to be.”

In mid-April, a UVA team that many had predicted would make the College World Series was in danger of missing the NCAA tournament. O’Connor said he told his team that “basically our backs were against the wall and we needed to take advantage of every opportunity that we had in front of us.”

The Hoos have rarely stumbled since O’Connor issued that challenge.

“Listen, we all know that the preseason accolades of our players and our team going into the year, and we know the first half of the year, for whatever reason, we weren’t playing Virginia baseball,” O’Connor said. “But I am so proud of the young men, because at the midway point they made a decision collectively as a group to step up and play up to their capability, and that has shown out over the last four to six weeks. They’ve played incredibly consistent baseball.”