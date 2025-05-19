Six Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia baseball team were recognized as part of the Atlantic Coast Baseball postseason accolades on Monday (May 19).

The Cavalier duo of Henry Godbout and Henry Ford landed second-team honors while Jacob Ference, Eric Becker and Aidan Teel appeared on the third team with Tomas Valincius garnering Freshman All-ACC honors.

Second Team All-ACC

Henry Godbout, 2B – One of the four Cavaliers to start in every game, Godbout batted .317 (59-for-186) with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 37 RBIs on the season. The junior was also statistically the third hardest batter to strike out in the league. Defensively, Godbout ranked 12th in the conference with 119 assists.

Henry Ford, OF – After a prolific freshman campaign, Ford batted .356 (72-for-202) to rank 10th in the conference during 2025. The sophomore also tallied the eighth-most hits (132) in the league. His 10 home runs and 42 RBIs placed second on the team while moving from first base to right field.

Third Team All-ACC

Jacob Ference, C – The backstop for the Cavaliers batted .331 (40-for-121) with nine home runs and 29 RBIs. To coincide with Virginia’s late-season surge, seven of Ference’s nine home runs have come in the 26 games since the start of the Stanford series on March 27. Ference ended the season as the team leader in Slugging Percentage (.603) and On-base Percentage (.467). He is the UVA catcher since the 1990 and 1991 seasons with All-ACC honors in back-to-back seasons.

Eric Becker, SS – While starting all 49 games at shortstop for the Cavaliers, Becker has enjoyed a career year in leading Virginia in batting average (.357), runs scored (52), RBIs (48), doubles (21) and total bases (117). The shortstop’s batting average of .357 ranks the sophomore eighth in the league while his doubles (21) place him third among all ACC hitters.

Aidan Teel, OF – Teel has proven to be the spark plug to Virginia’s mid-season renaissance as the Cavaliers are 22-6 with the outfielder batting leadoff. On the season, Teel batted .321 (59-for-184) with 20 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs. Teel’s 20 doubles ranked third in the ACC.

All-Freshman Team

Tomas Valincius, P – The hard-throwing lefthander dazzled in his first year in a Cavaliers uniform by going 6-1 with a 4.59 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64.2 innings pitched during 13 appearances. Valincius ranks in the top 10 in the ACC in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.12 – 4th) and walk-per-nine-innings (2.37 – 6th).

Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State

Pitcher of the Year: Jake Knapp, SP, North Carolina

Freshman of the Year: Alex Hernandez, DH, Georgia Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State

Coach of the Year: Danny Hall, Georgia Tech

First Team All-ACC

C – Carson Tinney, Notre Dame

C – Luke Stevenson, North Carolina*

1B – Hunter Stokely, North Carolina

2B – Drew Faurot, Florida State

SS – Alex Lodise, Florida State

3B – Daniel Cuvet, Miami

3B – Ben Miller, Duke*

OF – Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

OF – Lucas Moore, Louisville

OF – Zion Rose, Louisville

DH/UTIL – Alex Hernandez, Georgia Tech

SP – Jamie Arnold, Florida State

SP – Jake Knapp, North Carolina

SP – Aidan Knaak, Clemson

SP – Blake Morningstar, Wake Forest*

RP – Lucas Mahlstedt, Clemson

Second Team All-ACC

C – Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

1B – Chris McHugh, NC State

1B – Jake Hyde, Duke*

2B – Jarren Advincula, California

2B – Henry Godbout, Virginia*

SS – Kyle Lodise, Georgia Tech

3B – Kade Lewis, Wake Forest

OF – Max Williams, Florida State

OF – Henry Ford, Virginia

OF – AJ Gracia, Duke

OF – Cam Cannarella, Clemson*

OF – Kane Kepley, North Carolina*

OF – Sam Tackett, Virginia Tech*

DH/UTIL – Eddie King Jr., Louisville

SP – Joey Volini, Florida State

SP – Jason DeCaro, North Carolina

SP – Griffin Hugus, Miami

RP – Mason Patel, Georgia Tech

Third Team All-ACC

C – Jacob Ference, Virginia

1B – Tague Davis, Louisville

2B – Jackson Van De Brake, North Carolina

SS – Marek Houston, Wake Forest

SS – Eric Becker, Virginia

3B – Trevor Haskins, Stanford

OF – Jacob French, California

OF – Gage Harrelson, Florida State

OF – Aidan Teel, Virginia

DH/UTIL – Collin Priest, Clemson

SP – Dominic Fritton, NC State

SP – Rory Fox, Notre Dame

SP – Brady Jones, Georgia Tech

SP – Jack Radel, Notre Dame*

SP – Ryan Marohn, NC State*

SP – Brett Renfrow, Virginia Tech*

RP – Reid Easterly, Duke

All-Freshman Team

Myles Bailey, 1B, Florida State

Alex Hernandez, DH, Georgia Tech

Caleb Daniel, OF, Georgia Tech

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

Ethan Eberle, SP, Louisville

AJ Ciscar, SP, Miami

Anderson Nance, RP, NC State

Ty Head, OF, NC State

Bino Watters, OF, Notre Dame

Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina

Tatum Marsh, OF, Stanford

Tomas Valincius, SP, Virginia

*Denotes At-Large Selection

18 players on the Second Team due to a tie in the voting

17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting