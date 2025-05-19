Six Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐂𝐂
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia baseball team were recognized as part of the Atlantic Coast Baseball postseason accolades on Monday (May 19).
The Cavalier duo of Henry Godbout and Henry Ford landed second-team honors while Jacob Ference, Eric Becker and Aidan Teel appeared on the third team with Tomas Valincius garnering Freshman All-ACC honors.
Second Team All-ACC
Henry Godbout, 2B – One of the four Cavaliers to start in every game, Godbout batted .317 (59-for-186) with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 37 RBIs on the season. The junior was also statistically the third hardest batter to strike out in the league. Defensively, Godbout ranked 12th in the conference with 119 assists.
Henry Ford, OF – After a prolific freshman campaign, Ford batted .356 (72-for-202) to rank 10th in the conference during 2025. The sophomore also tallied the eighth-most hits (132) in the league. His 10 home runs and 42 RBIs placed second on the team while moving from first base to right field.
Third Team All-ACC
Jacob Ference, C – The backstop for the Cavaliers batted .331 (40-for-121) with nine home runs and 29 RBIs. To coincide with Virginia’s late-season surge, seven of Ference’s nine home runs have come in the 26 games since the start of the Stanford series on March 27. Ference ended the season as the team leader in Slugging Percentage (.603) and On-base Percentage (.467). He is the UVA catcher since the 1990 and 1991 seasons with All-ACC honors in back-to-back seasons.
Eric Becker, SS – While starting all 49 games at shortstop for the Cavaliers, Becker has enjoyed a career year in leading Virginia in batting average (.357), runs scored (52), RBIs (48), doubles (21) and total bases (117). The shortstop’s batting average of .357 ranks the sophomore eighth in the league while his doubles (21) place him third among all ACC hitters.
Aidan Teel, OF – Teel has proven to be the spark plug to Virginia’s mid-season renaissance as the Cavaliers are 22-6 with the outfielder batting leadoff. On the season, Teel batted .321 (59-for-184) with 20 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs. Teel’s 20 doubles ranked third in the ACC.
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐂𝐂
All-Freshman Team
Tomas Valincius, P – The hard-throwing lefthander dazzled in his first year in a Cavaliers uniform by going 6-1 with a 4.59 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64.2 innings pitched during 13 appearances. Valincius ranks in the top 10 in the ACC in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.12 – 4th) and walk-per-nine-innings (2.37 – 6th).
Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State
Pitcher of the Year: Jake Knapp, SP, North Carolina
Freshman of the Year: Alex Hernandez, DH, Georgia Tech
Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State
Coach of the Year: Danny Hall, Georgia Tech
First Team All-ACC
C – Carson Tinney, Notre Dame
C – Luke Stevenson, North Carolina*
1B – Hunter Stokely, North Carolina
2B – Drew Faurot, Florida State
SS – Alex Lodise, Florida State
3B – Daniel Cuvet, Miami
3B – Ben Miller, Duke*
OF – Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
OF – Lucas Moore, Louisville
OF – Zion Rose, Louisville
DH/UTIL – Alex Hernandez, Georgia Tech
SP – Jamie Arnold, Florida State
SP – Jake Knapp, North Carolina
SP – Aidan Knaak, Clemson
SP – Blake Morningstar, Wake Forest*
RP – Lucas Mahlstedt, Clemson
Second Team All-ACC
C – Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech
1B – Chris McHugh, NC State
1B – Jake Hyde, Duke*
2B – Jarren Advincula, California
2B – Henry Godbout, Virginia*
SS – Kyle Lodise, Georgia Tech
3B – Kade Lewis, Wake Forest
OF – Max Williams, Florida State
OF – Henry Ford, Virginia
OF – AJ Gracia, Duke
OF – Cam Cannarella, Clemson*
OF – Kane Kepley, North Carolina*
OF – Sam Tackett, Virginia Tech*
DH/UTIL – Eddie King Jr., Louisville
SP – Joey Volini, Florida State
SP – Jason DeCaro, North Carolina
SP – Griffin Hugus, Miami
RP – Mason Patel, Georgia Tech
Third Team All-ACC
C – Jacob Ference, Virginia
1B – Tague Davis, Louisville
2B – Jackson Van De Brake, North Carolina
SS – Marek Houston, Wake Forest
SS – Eric Becker, Virginia
3B – Trevor Haskins, Stanford
OF – Jacob French, California
OF – Gage Harrelson, Florida State
OF – Aidan Teel, Virginia
DH/UTIL – Collin Priest, Clemson
SP – Dominic Fritton, NC State
SP – Rory Fox, Notre Dame
SP – Brady Jones, Georgia Tech
SP – Jack Radel, Notre Dame*
SP – Ryan Marohn, NC State*
SP – Brett Renfrow, Virginia Tech*
RP – Reid Easterly, Duke
All-Freshman Team
Myles Bailey, 1B, Florida State
Alex Hernandez, DH, Georgia Tech
Caleb Daniel, OF, Georgia Tech
Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville
Ethan Eberle, SP, Louisville
AJ Ciscar, SP, Miami
Anderson Nance, RP, NC State
Ty Head, OF, NC State
Bino Watters, OF, Notre Dame
Walker McDuffie, RP, North Carolina
Tatum Marsh, OF, Stanford
Tomas Valincius, SP, Virginia
*Denotes At-Large Selection
18 players on the Second Team due to a tie in the voting
17 players on the Third Team due to a tie in the voting