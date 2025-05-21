New Chapters Starting for UVA Swimming

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In women’s swimming & diving, the University of Virginia’s rivals have been pointing toward the 2025-26 season for several years, and it’s easy to understand why. For the first time since 2019-20, the Cavaliers’ roster will not include at least one of the Walsh sisters.

UVA has won five straight NCAA titles, thanks in no small part to the contributions of Alex and Gretchen Walsh.

Alex, who arrived on Grounds in the summer of 2020, received an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s the only swimmer in NCAA history to have helped lead her team to five national championships, and she’s also the only one to have won at least one individual title in five NCAA meets.

Gretchen joined the program in 2021-22, and like her sister, she left with nine NCAA individual titles. At this year’s NCAA meet, Gretchen won three individual events and swam on four championship relay teams.

“The Walshes have just meant so much to our program,” UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo said in March after the NCAA championships in Federal Way, Wash.

The sisters will continue to train in Charlottesville, but as professionals, and a program that survived the losses of Paige Madden and Kate Douglass, both of whom joined the Walshes on the U.S. Olympic team in 2024, now has another significant hurdle to clear.

“I think other teams are like, ‘Finally, they’re gone,’ ” DeSorbo said last week in his office at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

If the Wahoos are seen are vulnerable, that’s fine with him. He welcomes the challenge.

“I don’t want to say I’m more excited,” DeSorbo said, “because it’s exciting having Gretchen and Alex and those types as well, but to me, what’s fun is developing people and going from point A to point B. Certainly Alex and Gretchen will still be around, and I’ll continue to try to develop them, but now it’s a new crop and a lot of youngsters.”

𝐼 𝒽𝒶𝓋𝑒 𝓌𝑜𝓇𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒽𝑜𝓃𝑜𝓇𝓈 𝑜𝒻 𝐻𝑜𝓃𝑜𝓇#UVAGrad25 🎓 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/kfVWkrA0gE — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) May 17, 2025

With such swimmers as Katie Grimes, Claire Curzan, Leah Hayes, Anna Moesch, Tess Howley, Aimee Canny, Cavan Gormsen and Emma Weber returning, the Cavaliers still have plenty of star power. For the past four seasons, however, UVA swimmers have known “that if you’re stepping out on a relay with Gretchen, the relay’s going to win,” DeSorbo said.

“I don’t think Gretchen’s ever been on a losing relay in college. It takes more than one person, but when you have that one, everybody else on the relay is also very confident. And I also think, at some level, some people are like, ‘Well, pressure’s not on me. If I don’t do so great, it’s OK, Gretchen’s here.’

“Now the team knows they don’t have that. But I think it’s a positive thing. I think that the rest of the team is like, ‘OK, now it’s my time to shine. I want that, I’m excited for that, I get to contribute more and make more of an impact.’ ”

DeSorbo, who’s heading into his ninth season at UVA, cited Curzan’s victory in the 100-yard backstroke at NCAAs this year. Curzan edged Florida’s Bella Simmons by .01 second.

“We’re gonna have a lot more races like Claire’s,” DeSorbo said, “and that was so exciting. We all went crazy, and just erupted. She hits the wall and you can’t tell who won, and so you look up and you see the one by her name and everybody goes crazy. And for years now, with Alex and Kate and Gretchen, it’s kind of been like, all right, well, there’s no excitement [about the finish], because she’s going to win. The excitement is whether she breaks a record or whatever.”