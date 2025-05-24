Virginia Catapults 14 Spots on Day Two

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Virginia is in 11th place, climbing 14 spots on the leaderboard after the second day at the 2025 NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championship. Junior Bryan Lee led the Cavalier charge on Saturday (May 24) with UVA’s low round, a 2-under 70.

Virginia was one of seven teams under par on the day, with a 1-under, 287. It marked a 12-shot improvement from the Friday’s first round. The 287 team score on Saturday is tied for the program’s best at Omni La Costa’s North Course in six total rounds over the past two seasons.

With 36 holes played, the Cavaliers are seeking one of the top 15 spots after Sunday’s third round that will allow them to advance the fourth and final stroke play round on Monday. After the fourth stroke play round, the top eight teams advance to match play to determine a national champion.

Lee carded five birdies and closed the day with two birdies on his last three holes. He sits in 45th place after he climbed 62 spots on the individual leaderboard and is 2-over for the tournament. He shares 45th place with teammates Paul Chang and Ben James. Chang shot a 1-under 71 in a round that featured four birdies while James was 2-over on Saturday.

Sophomore Josh Duangmanee turned his fourth 72 in six rounds at Omni La Costa’s North Course. As a freshman last year at NCAA Championships, he carded three rounds at even-par, 72. Duangmanee also had five birdies on the day, including a four on the par-5, 18th hole.

Virginia will once again go off in the morning and start on No. 10 tee on Sunday (May 25) with tee times beginning at 10:47 a.m. ET

PING EAST ALL-REGION HONORS

On Saturday, all five Virginia golfers in the lineup at the NCAA Championship – Chang, Duangmanee, Lee, James and Patel were named to the PING East All-Region Team. It marks the third-straight year James has garnered All-Region honors while Patel and Lee were recognized for the second consecutive year.

Virginia Results

Pl. Player RD1 RD2 To Par T45 Ben James 72 74 +2 T45 Paul Chang 75 71 +2 T45 Bryan Lee 76 70 +2 T64 Josh Duangmanee 76 72 +4 T140 Deven Patel 82 76 +14

Team Leaderboard