Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Men's Golf
. Men's Golf

Virginia Catapults 14 Spots on Day Two

UVA Men's Golf On Instagram
UVA Men's Golf On Facebook
UVA Men's Golf On X
Leaderboard

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Virginia is in 11th place, climbing 14 spots on the leaderboard after the second day at the 2025 NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championship. Junior Bryan Lee led the Cavalier charge on Saturday (May 24) with UVA’s low round, a 2-under 70.

Virginia was one of seven teams under par on the day, with a 1-under, 287. It marked a 12-shot improvement from the Friday’s first round. The 287 team score on Saturday is tied for the program’s best at Omni La Costa’s North Course in six total rounds over the past two seasons.

With 36 holes played, the Cavaliers are seeking one of the top 15 spots after Sunday’s third round that will allow them to advance the fourth and final stroke play round on Monday. After the fourth stroke play round, the top eight teams advance to match play to determine a national champion.

Lee carded five birdies and closed the day with two birdies on his last three holes. He sits in 45th place after he climbed 62 spots on the individual leaderboard and is 2-over for the tournament. He shares 45th place with teammates Paul Chang and Ben James. Chang shot a 1-under 71 in a round that featured four birdies while James was 2-over on Saturday.

Sophomore Josh Duangmanee turned his fourth 72 in six rounds at Omni La Costa’s North Course. As a freshman last year at NCAA Championships, he carded three rounds at even-par, 72. Duangmanee also had five birdies on the day, including a four on the par-5, 18th hole.

Virginia will once again go off in the morning and start on No. 10 tee on Sunday (May 25) with tee times beginning at 10:47 a.m. ET

PING EAST ALL-REGION HONORS

On Saturday, all five Virginia golfers in the lineup at the NCAA Championship – Chang, Duangmanee, Lee, James and Patel were named to the PING East All-Region Team. It marks the third-straight year James has garnered All-Region honors while Patel and Lee were recognized for the second consecutive year.

Virginia Results

Pl. Player RD1 RD2 To Par
T45 Ben James 72 74 +2
T45 Paul Chang 75 71 +2
T45 Bryan Lee 76 70 +2
T64 Josh Duangmanee 76 72 +4
T140 Deven Patel 82 76 +14

 

Team Leaderboard

Pl. Team RD1 RD2 To Par
1 Arizona State 286 277 -13
2 Oklahoma 280 286 -10
3 Auburn 286 282 -8
4 Florida 285 286 -5
5 Florida State 285 290 -1
6 Texas 285 291 E
7 Oklahoma State 293 285 +2
8 Ole Miss 293 287 +4
9 Illinois 286 297 +7
10 California 289 295 +8
11 Virginia 299 287 +10
T12 Pepperdine 293 294 +11
T12 Colorado 289 298 +11
T12 Georgia Tech 293 294 +11
T15 Vanderbilt 294 294 +12
T15 Wake Forest 296 292 +12
T15 Texas A&M 297 291 +12
18 Brigham Young 289 300 +13
19 Texas Tech 292 298 +14
20 South Carolina 302 293 +19
21 Georgia 291 306 +21
22 UCLA 301 297 +22
23 UNLV 299 300 +23
T24 Troy 292 308 +24
T24 Tennessee 304 296 +24
26 Purdue 307 294 +25
T27 New Mexico 297 305 +25
T27 USF 293 309 +26
29 Augusta 295 310 +29
30 San Diego 294 308 +34

Related Stories