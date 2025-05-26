Future Looks Bright for Cavaliers

In 2024, Virginia’s season ended at Klöckner Stadium with a second-round loss in the NCAA tournament. The Hoos’ postseason followed a similar script this year. After pummeling LIU in the NCAA tournament’s first round for the second straight season, UVA fell to ACC rival Duke two days later at Klöckner.

During the regular season, the Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils 16-11, also at Klöckner, but Virginia’s lack of experience proved telling at times in the rematch. It can be challenging for underclassmen to play with “confidence and belief and fire in the pressure moments,” LaMonica said. “That looks a little different than regular-season games, and I think that ultimately that showed. So it’s pretty exciting to return the group who’s now going to be upperclassmen and have a little more fire in those moments.

From a team that finished 12-7 overall and 5-4 in the rugged ACC, 10 starters are expected back next season: DiNardo, Galica, Foster, Alaimo, Sfreddo on offense; Nicole Cruthirds, Lara Kology, Olivia Bruno and Kate Demark on defense; and Mel Josephson in goal.

Galica finished with 179 draw controls this year, a single-season record at UVA. She was second on the team in goals, with 47. Alaimo, a third-team All-American, led the Cavaliers with 58 assists, nine of which came against LIU this month. That tied the NCAA record for most assists by a player in a tournament game.

Congratulations to Kate Galica (1st Team) and Madison Alaimo (3rd Team) who both earned IWLCA All-America honors. It was Kate's third All-America honor of the year and Maddie's first time being voted to an All-America team.

Like Galica, Alaimo was named to the All-ACC first team, and DiNardo, who led UVA with 53 goals, was a second-team selection. To have so much talent returning on offense “is a very exciting prospect,” LaMonica said. “The question is: What do we do to continue to develop these players in their own game, individually and then collectively? I think the sky is the limit.”

Not since 2019 have the Cavaliers reached the NCAA quarterfinals. They haven’t advanced to semifinals since 2014, and the program’s goal, LaMonica said, is to “get beyond quarters, get to Championship Weekend. That’s where we set the bar.”

The Hoos will have a veteran team season, which should help them in pressure situations, and their offense figures to rank among the nation’s best. UVA averaged 13.8 goals per game this spring and figures to be even more potent in 2026.

Improving on defense is probably Virginia’s No. 1 priority going into next season. The Hoos allowed an average of 11.5 goals per game this year, and LaMonica wants to see that lowered. “So we’ve been looking harder at that as a staff,” she said, “and I think we’ve got some good ideas of how we can do that.”

Josephson’s backup, Abby Jensen, was a senior this year, but the incoming freshman class includes a goalie, Serena Reiter. “She’s definitely got some spark to her game,” LaMonica said. “Great athlete, great with the ball in her stick and in clearing.”

Kology, whose brothers Kyle and Griffin preceded her on Grounds, transferred from Florida to UVA after the 2023-24 school year, and she ended up starting every game this spring. LaMonica said the coaching staff is monitoring the transfer portal again this year, but “we’re not gonna just grab a group of individuals without having some real intention behind the why. We’re going to be really mindful about a really great fit here for UVA.”