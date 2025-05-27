UVA Baseball Finds Itself in Unfamiliar Position

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — On a gloomy, wet afternoon, the field at Disharoon Park sat empty Tuesday, but not because of the weather.

For the University of Virginia baseball team, a season that began with enormous promise officially ended when the NCAA tournament field was announced Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers were not among the 64 teams in the bracket, and so a program that’s accustomed to playing in June finds itself in an unfamiliar position as May draws to a close.

“My heart aches for the young men who wear our uniform that we do not have an opportunity to play this weekend,” head coach Brian O’Connor said Tuesday afternoon at the Dish.

In its 22nd season under O’Connor, UVA finished with a 32-18 overall record. This marks the first time since 2019 that Virginia has missed the NCAA tournament.

“You get what you earn in life,” O’Connor said. “That’s a little bit of the lesson, right? And sometimes in this sport, in college baseball at the highest level, it comes down to a game or two, whether or not you earn the opportunity. And then it comes down to a game or a pitch or a play when you do get the opportunity, whether you win it and advance on. And the margins are very, very small to get into the NCAA tournament when you put yourself in the position that we did.”

The Wahoos, who began the season ranked in the top five nationally, slogged through the first half of their schedule. They won 16 of their final 19 regular-season games to move into contention for at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, but the Hoos’ weak ACC and non-conference schedules hurt them in the eyes of the selection committee.

Also damaging was UVA’s early exit from the ACC tournament in Durham. After earning a first-round bye as the No. 6 seed, Virginia lost to No. 14 seed Boston College in the second round. For the season, UVA went 1-3 against BC.

Still, O’Connor said, “I don’t think that [Virginia’s exclusion] came down to one game. I think it’s easy for people to say, ‘Well, had they played better against Boston College in the ACC tournament, or had they won that game, things would be different.’

“That’s too much to put on a group of young men … In baseball, it’s over a long season. And I remind guys of that throughout the season: ‘Hey, this game in front of us, this midweek game, you don’t know which one it’ll be that gets you in or doesn’t get you in.’ And we just didn’t do that consistently enough, and I own that as the leader of the program.”