Kelly and Schilling Qualify for NCAA Championships while Appleton and Kermes Advance to Quarterfinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s track and field program kickstarted competition on the women’s opening day at the NCAA East Preliminary round at Hodges Stadium on Thursday (May 29) as Annika Kelly and Jenny Schilling punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the hammer throw and 10,000-meters while Margot Appleton and Stella Kermes advanced to the quarterfinals in the 1500-meters.



Kelly Punches Ticket to Eugene

Annike Kelly booked her ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the first time in her career with a record-breaking performance in the women’s hammer throw.

Kelly broke the Virginia program record in the women’s hammer throw for the third time this season throwing for 64.94m/213-1 on her first appearance in the ring.

Her mark was good for eighth place overall in the competition and solidified her spot for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

All three of her throws surpassed 64 meters as she threw for 64.29m/210-11 and 64.67m/212-2 on her second and third attempts.

The senior entered the East Regional round as the 14th seed among the top 48 athletes that qualify to the regional rounds.

This marks the fourth consecutive year in which Kelly has competed at the NCAA East Regional (prev. Princeton) and the first year in which she advanced to the final site.

Kelly will look to be the first Cavalier since Maureen Laffan to earn All-American honors in the event. Laffan garnered second team honors in 2012 with a 14th place finish and mark of 59.89m/196-6.

Schilling is NCAA Outdoor Championships Bound

Jenny Schilling punched her ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the first time in her career in the women’s 10,000-meters.

Schilling ran a season-best 32:51.43 to finish ninth in the field of 48 runners.

In her NCAA East Regional debut, Schilling qualified to her first NCAA Outdoor Championships.

A season of firsts continues, as she was recently crowned the ACC Outdoor Champion while competing in her first ACC Outdoor Championship meet.

She also owns the school record in the event which stands at 32:44.19.

Schilling will look to be the first Cavalier All-American at 10,000-meters since Cleo Boyd earned first team honors with a ninth-place finish (33:11.22) in 2016.

Appleton and Kermes Advance in 1500m

Margot Appleton and Stella Kermes advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s 1500-meters which will take place on Saturday evening at 5:15 p.m.

Appleton put on a clinic winning the first heat of competition in the women’s 1500-meters clocking 4:11.83 to automatically advance.

Her time ranks as the fourth fastest qualifying time among the four first round heats.

Just a freshman, Kermes advanced to the first NCAA East Regional quarterfinal in her career recording a new personal best of 4:15.32.

Her time ranks 10 th all-time in program history and second among freshmen all-time.

all-time in program history and second among freshmen all-time. Kermes qualified for the next round on time as she finished seventh in her heat and 17 th overall.

overall. The top five in each heat and the next four fastest times advance to the quarterfinal.

Virginia will have two athletes in both the men’s and women’s 1500-meter quarterfinals.

More Performances:

Gillian Bushee ran her way to a new personal best of 33:55.82 to finish 21st in the women’s 10,000-meters.

A stellar first year came to a close for Maya Rollins after running 13.45 (+1.5) to finish 33rd in the 100-meter hurdles. Just a freshman, Rollins has added her name to the record books and was recently crowned the ACC Outdoor 100-meter hurdles runner-up.

Emily Alexandru just missed qualifying for the quarterfinal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles. The senior clocked 58.55 to finish sixth in her heat and 28 th overall.

overall. Going after the spring double, Sarah Akpan competed in both the 100-meters and 200-meters at Hodges Stadium. The junior clocked 11.40 (+1.8) for 100-meters and 23.85 for 200-meters.

Cavaliers with Tickets to Eugene

Keyandre Davis Men’s Hammer Annika Kelly Women’s Hammer Jenny Schilling Women’s 10,000m

How to Qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships

Qualifying to the Championships site is accomplished through performance in the First Rounds. Twelve competitors from each individual event and twelve teams from each relay event advance from each First Round site. The individual event student-athletes and relay teams accepted into Championships competition based on their performance at the First Rounds will be announced and posted on NCAA.com the week prior to Championships competition.

Up Next:

The Cavalier men will resume their competition tomorrow (May 30) with the first event of the day beginning at 1 p.m. with the men’s discus. The first Virginia athletes to compete will be Billy Atkinson and Gary Martin in the men’s 1500-meter quarterfinal.

*Due to severe weather, Trina Barcarola and Samantha Romano will resume the women’s pole vault competition tomorrow, Friday (May 30) at 9:30 a.m. The women’s shot put competition was also postponed until tomorrow at 10 a.m.